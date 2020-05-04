Girls just wanna have fun! Happiness is doing a video call with your bestie Close
On his mother Nargis Dutt's 39th death anniversary on Sunday, actor Sanjay Dutt took to social media and wrote an emotional post.

"It's been 39 years since you left us but I know you're always by my side. I wish you were here with me, today & everyday. Love you and miss you everyday mom," Sanjay posted.

Nargis Dutt, Sanjay Dutt
Nargis Dutt, Sanjay DuttInstagram

Along with it, he uploaded a black and white image that features him sitting next to his mother, who's the veteran actress.

Nargis died in 1981 of pancreatic cancer, a few days before Sanjay made his debut in Bollywood.

On the film front, Sanjay will be next seen in "KGF--Chapter 2", "Sadak 2" and "Mumbai Saga".