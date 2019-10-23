After the release of his recent film Prassthanam, Sanjay Dutt has had no time to rest as he has a very busy schedule lined up for him with a lot of movies. Even with his hectic schedule, the actor doesn't miss out on his family and always manages to make time for them.

According to a source, Sanjay Dutt is planning to surprise his fans through his performance and shared "Sanjay has been juggling like a pro between his hectic schedules and projects. All five roles are vastly different from one another. To sink into a character and understand its mechanism has been a challenging process for him, but he is putting his best foot forward to ace them all".

Furthermore, the source added "Sanjay has managed to keep himself calm and composed through the process as he believes that patience is the key to dealing with such a tied-up schedule. Amidst this, he makes sure that he does not compromise on the time spent with his family".

Sanjay Dutt is going to play five characters in five different films. In KGF 2, he plays an antagonist whereas in Panipat he will be playing an Afgan King. In his third movie Sadak 2, he will be playing the role of an abuse survivor. Lastly, he will be playing the role of an enemy and an army officer in Shamshera and Toorbaaz respectively.

The actor's latest movie Prassthanam was a success as fans and critics alike absolutely loved the political drama. The first movie from the actor's production house Sanjay Dutt Productions 'Baba' was recently screened at the Golden Globes.

The actor's next lineup of films will see the actor playing a variety of large powerful roles. The poster release of KGF 2 sees Dutt playing a dangerous character in a grand get up with an equally heavy name.