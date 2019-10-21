Rocking Star Yash has said that he is fully busy with his upcoming multilingual movie KGF: Chapter 2 and has not signed any new project yet. The actor has revealed that he is in talks with many filmmakers over his next film although nothing has been finalised yet.

"I have been busy with KGF: Chapter 2. It is a massive project. I used to speak about the first instalment on the same lines. If you remember, I had told you that KGF 1 would be the pride of Kannada film industry and you have seen the result," he said in an interaction with the media.

"People's support has given strength to us. All I can say about KGF: Chapter 2 is that the first instalment looks tiny when the second part hits the screens, Yash said, indicating that there is so much content in it.

According to the Rocking Star, the shooting of KGF 2 is likely to be wrapped up in January and February. When asked about his next film, he said, "There are talks happening with filmmakers. I do not want to speak about it now..will open up at the right time,"

After the massive success of the first instalment, the team is making the second instalment much bigger than the previous flick. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been roped in to play the role of Adheera. If reports are to be believed, Raveena Tandon has been signed to play an important role.

Prashanth Neel-directed film has Srinidhi Shetty in the female lead.