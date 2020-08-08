Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt, on Saturday evening, was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital over breathlessness and chest discomfort. 

According to reports, the actor's samples were taken for conducting Covid-19 through rapid antigen test and the report has turned out to be negative. 

He has been kept in a non-Covid ICU ward under observation. Doctors are having a close watch on his health and have recommended a few tests for diagnosis. 

The chief operating officer of Lilavati hospital, Dr V Ravishankar, told The Indian Express that Sanjay Dutt is stable and treatment protocol for non-Covid patients is being followed. 

