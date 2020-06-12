Sanjana Singh has set the social media on fire. The multilingual actress has shared a couple of pictures of her online which shows her well-toned body.

Well, it is not her latest pictures, but throwback photos. Yet it has managed to garner all the attention since she is sporting hot and sexy swim costume. Those snaps were taken during her trip to Spain.

Philosophical Message

Surprisingly, her caption to the pics do not indicate that she is missing those days, but is philosophical in nature. She wrote, "let everyday be a chance a chance to be a better person a chance to enjoy life to its fullest a chance to correct mistakes a chance to forgive and ask for forgiveness a chance to love and be loved don't miss the chance you receive from God as you wake up this da ,#spain #menorca missing Spain. [sic[

So far, the pictures have garnered close to 12,000 likes on her Instagram account and received plenty of comments.

Her Journey

Sanjana Singh started her career with Renigunta, but she came to limelight with her special numbers in the movies like Ko, Mayanginen Thayanginen and Marupadiyum Oru Kadhal.

Since then, she has worked in over dozen movie in Kollywood. In the last 10+ years, she has been part of the movies of stars like Suriya, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, etc.