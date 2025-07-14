Saina Nehwal has announced separation from husband, Parupalli Kashyap. The Olympic bronze medalist took to social media to share the news of their separation. Saina added that life had taken the two of them in different directions and now they were up for some peace, growth and healing.

Divorce announcement

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap had gotten married in 2018. "Life takes us in different directions sometimes. After much thought and consideration, Kashyap Parupalli and I have decided to part ways. We're choosing peace, growth, and healing - for ourselves and each other. I'm grateful for the memories and wish nothing but the best moving forward," Nehwal wrote.

"Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy during this time," she further added. Saina and Parupalli, both had trained at the Pullela Gopichand academy in Hyderabad. While the badmiton player has shared the news on her social media, there has been complete silence on Parupalli Kashyap's account.

Saina battling arthritis

The couple's divorce announcement comes barely a few days after Saina spoke about battling arthritis and not being sure about her badminton future.

"The knee is not very good. I have arthritis. My cartilage has gone to a bad state. It is very difficult to push for eight-nine hours," Nehwal had revealed on the 'House of Glory' podcast hosted by Gagan Narang.

"How will you challenge the best players in the world in such a state? I think I will have to accept it somewhere. Because two hours of training is not good enough to play with the highest level of players and get the desired results," she had added.

Net worth

Saina's name pops up in India's most iconic badminton players at the top. She was not only World No. 1 at one point but also hold the laurels for being the first Indian woman to win a bronze at the 2012 Olympic London Games.

Saina's net worth is said to be a mammoth $5 million as of 2025, as per reports. She is also the recipient of Padma Bhushan and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna. She enjoys endorsements from Yonex and BPCL. Parupalli Kashyap was a former badminton player. He is known for winning gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.