The news of Shoaib Malik's third marriage with Pak actress Sana Javed has sent shockwaves among India and Pak fans. At a time when there were rumours of problems arising between the couple and a probable divorce, Shoaib's marriage pictures shocked everyone. While the cricketer has been receiving massive hate and negativity, Sania Mirza's family has now issued an official statement.

Sania - Shoaib divorced for months

In the official statement, it has been revealed that the couple has indeed been divorced for several months now. The statement also says that Sania wishes Shoaib Malik the best in this new journey. The team has asked for Sania's privacy during this sensitive time and added that it was only because now the need has arisen that they have to speak; otherwise, Sania likes to keep her private life away from the limelight.

The official statement

"Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead! At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well- wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy," the statement read.

If a Pakistani report is anything to go by, it was Shoaib's extramarital affairs that came in between the couple and led them to part ways. What's more? Shoaib's family has not taken his divorce from Sania lightly and is not happy about it. The report further states that it was the reason why his family didn't attend his wedding with Sana Javed.