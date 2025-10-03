Indian tennis star Sania Mirza's ex-husband and former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik is reportedly heading for divorce from his third wife, Sana Javed.

According to Siasat.com, there seems to be trouble in their marriage, and they will soon be parting ways. Adding to the reports, a video of Shoaib and Sana from a recent event has surfaced online, which fuels further speculation that all is not well between the couple.

In the clip, the couple are sitting apart, with no interaction between them, seemingly ignoring each other. The video was shared with the caption "Another break-up on the way?"

In the comments section, netizens began debating about trouble in couples' paradise.

One user wrote, "Acha ha. Dosron ki zindagi barbaad karke koi khush nahi reh sakta."

Another commented, "Very consistent, I must say."

So far, neither Shoaib nor Sana has addressed the divorce rumours.

Timeline of Shoaib Malik's marriages

First wife: Shoaib Malik was married to Ayesha Siddiqui for eight years before their divorce.

Second wife: Just days later, in 2010, he married Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. Eight years into their marriage, the couple welcomed their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. However, soon after, rumours of marital discord began circulating and the couple parted ways.

Third wife: In January 2024, Shoaib married Pakistani TV actress Sana Javed in a private Nikah ceremony at her home in Karachi.

Rift between Sania and Shoaib

Sania's family later confirmed that the tennis player had divorced Shoaib by khula months before his third marriage.

Earlier this year, Shoaib's sister claimed that Sania chose to separate because she was "tired of his affairs."