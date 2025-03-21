Almost a year after Shoaib Malik's third nikaah with Sana Javed, his sisters have made some shocking revelations. Shoaib Malik's sisters have revealed that the family members didn't attend his third wedding and also gave an insight into what led to the power couple's separation. Malik's sisters revealed that Sania Mirza was tired of his affairs, and that contributed to the couple parting ways.

Family unhappy, didn't attend his nikaah

Former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik got married to actress Sana Javed in January 2024. The Pakistan Daily reported the sisters saying that even Shoaib's family wasn't in favor of his wedding with Sana Javed and didn't attend his nikaah ceremony. Even though there were rumors of trouble in Sania and Shoaib's marital world, the two remained tight-lipped about it.

It was only after Shoaib shared his wedding pictures with Sana that Mirza's family issued a statement. They revealed that the couple had been officially divorced for a while and also wished Shoaib the best in his new journey.

Sania's statement

"Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!" read the statement.

"At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well- wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy," it further added.

There have often been questions on how involved Shoaib is in his son, Izhaan Mirza Malik's life. In a recent interview, Shoaib said that the two share a bond of friends more than of a father and son. He also said that he meets his son twice a month when he is in Dubai but continues to video call him every day.