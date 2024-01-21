Shoaib Malik shocked the world by announcing his third wedding with Pakistani actress Sana Javed. What shocked everyone even more was the fact that Sania Mirza and Shoaib had not officially announced their divorce on a public platform. This is Shoaib's third marriage. If reports are anything to go by, it was Malik's extramarital affairs that made Sania part ways with him.

If a Pakistani media outlet is anything to go by, Sania was fed up with Shoaib's extramarital affairs, and that became the reason for the couple's divorce. What's more? Even Shoaib's family is not happy with his third marriage and reportedly didn't attend his wedding with Sana Javed. The family wasn't happy with Sania and Shoaib's divorce as well.

Family unhappy, Shoaib cheated

"None of Shoaib Malik's family members attended his third wedding with divorced actress Sana Javed. Malik's sisters have expressed serious concerns over his divorce with Tennis star Sania Mirza. It is claimed that Sania was tired of Malik's extramarital affairs," a report by The Pakistan Daily said.

Shoaib's third wedding

"And We created you in pairs," Shoaib wrote on social media while sharing his wedding pictures. The whole world was shocked to see the sudden wedding pictures and many even empathized with Sania Mirza. Shoaib's social media was filled with negative comments and reactions. This comes barely a few days after Sania shared a cryptic quote.

"Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely (sic)," read the quote that Sania had shared on her Instagram stories.