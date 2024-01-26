Vande Mataram! Today on 26th January India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day. Although India got its Independence from colonial rule in 1947. In the year 1950, the Constitution of India came into effect.

Republic Day Parade in Delhi

President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the Indian National Flag at Kartavya Path. After which, the Indian National anthem was followed by 21 21-gun salutes.

To celebrate this historic day an annual parade is hosted by different regiments of the Indian Air Force, Navy, Army, and police in Delhi to show the cultural diversity and unity of the country. This year, the theme of the tableau of Uttar Pradesh displayed Ram Lalla

The front of the tableau symbolises the Pranpratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla, showcasing his childhood form. The Ram Mandir

Prominent figures from both Bollywood and the sports arena came together in a remarkable display of patriotism to celebrate the 75th Republic Day.

Amitabh Bachchan marked the 75th Republic Day with a heartfelt video message.

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of him holding the Indian National Flag. He wrote in the caption, "Wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day.... May the Tiranga always fly high, symbolising the unity, strength and pride of our nation. As Indians, let's contribute towards the progress and prosperity of our country. Jai Hind!"

Kamal Hassan also shared his Republic Day wishes on Twitter and wrote, "India is celebrating its 75th year of republicanism as a pioneer in proclaiming to the world the great democratic philosophy of government by the people for the people. The heart is proud to be an Indian citizen. Happy Republic Day to all. (Translated)."

Suniel Shetty took to social media and shared a photo of himself with the Indian flag, and wrote in Hindi, "Of all the places in the world, our India is the best."

Mohanlal tweeted, "Standing tall with pride as we mark the grand occasion of India's 75th Republic Day. Today, let's cherish the legacy of our rich heritage, salute the sacrifices of our heroes, and look forward to a future where unity and progress reign supreme. Jai Hind!"

Jr NTR tweeted, "Saluting our democracy and the glory of the Indian Constitution. Happy 75th Republic Day!"

Akshay Kumar shared a video to wish his fans on Republic Day. In the video, he can be seen running with the Indian flag in hand. Joining him in the clip is fellow actor Tiger Shroff.

Happy Republic Day everyone. More power to all out there to make a positive change around you. Jai Hind ??????#HappyRepublicDay #RepublicDay2024 pic.twitter.com/PmiucfQo3e — Virat Kohli ? (@imVKohji) January 26, 2024

Akshay and Tiger Shroff will be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Best wishes to all beloved citizens on 75th Republic Day today! India is in the Amritkaal, fueled by the firm determination and strength of the womenfolk. Let us further empower our women and walk together on the path to development. Jai Hind ?? pic.twitter.com/KAYTSaLNW0 — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) January 26, 2024

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and Sania Mirza among others shared a heartfelt note along with a picture of Indian National flag.

The IOA President, PT Usha, took to Twitter and shared a video message on the day saying, "On the occasion of the 75th Republic Day, I extend my warm wishes to all citizens. This year has witnessed remarkable achievements by women across the country, and we are seeing a wave of women empowerment."

India's tennis icon Sania Mirza paid tribute to the women on momentous occasion of Republic Day.

Sharing a picture of her from a Tennis court holding a National Flag, Sania on X wrote, "Always an honour to represent our nation.."