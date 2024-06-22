For a while now, there have been rumours of Sania Mirza and Mohd Shami getting ready to tie the knot. The rumours of Sania's impending wedding with Shami started circulating within few weeks after she announced her divorce publicly. Fake pictures and videos of the tennis star in a bridal attire also made its way to the internet.

Sania's father reacts

Amid all the noise around the fake news, Sania's father has strongly reacted to it. Mirza's father, Imran Mirza, has called all the news around the player's wedding 'rubbish' and 'fake'. "This is all rubbish. She has not even met him," Imran told NDTV. It has been a few months since Sania's family announced the news of her divorce from Pakistan team's cricket player and former skipper Shoaib Malik.

While social media could sense trouble in Sania and Shoaib's marital paradise, it was only after Shoaib shared pictures of his third wedding that Sania's family issued a statement. The statement added that the tennis player has always wanted to keep her private life away from the public glare. It added that the couple had been divorced a few months back.

Sania's official statement on Malik's wedding

"Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead! At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well-wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy," read the statement issued by Mirza's family.