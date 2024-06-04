Sania Mirza recently made an appearance on Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show. The former lawn tennis player made her fans happy when she hinted at the possibility of finding love once again. Sania and Shoaib Malik announced their separation earlier this year. The news of their divorce left both nations disheartened.

Soon after his split from Sania, Shoaib shocked the world by sharing his third wedding pictures with Sana Javed. Sana is a Pakistani actress. While the actress had kept mum on their divorce, it was only after his wedding pictures were shared that Sania made an official statement through her family.

Sania's official statement on Malik's wedding

"Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead! At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well-wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy," read the statement issued by Mirza's family.

Sania ready for love again?

On Kapil's show, Sania responded to a question and said that she will have to find a love interest first. Kapil Sharma told the ace player that Shah Rukh Khan had once said that he will play her love interest if a film was to be made on her. Responding to this, Mirza said, "Abhi mujhe pehle love interest dhoondhna hai (I have to find a love interest first)."

The promo of the episode featured Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and had more guests like Mary Kom, Sania Mirza and Saina Nehwal join them later.