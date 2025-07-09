Renowned couple Payal Rohatgi and her husband, actor-wrestler Sangram Singh, are reportedly facing turbulence in their marriage, with rumors of divorce making headlines. Speculation intensified after Payal resigned from her position as director of the Sangram Singh Charitable Foundation, fueling concerns that all may not be well between the two.

Adding to the controversy, Payal recently accused Sangram of mistreating her due to her inability to conceive. She also alleged that his family holds regressive views about women, believing their roles are limited to childbearing, cooking, and staying in a ghunghat. In a statement questioning Sangram's behaviour, she said, "Tumhare ghar mein auraton ke sath aise baat ki jaati hai. Tum log padhe-likhe nahi ho theek hai, par aise baat ki jaati hai?" ("Is this how women are spoken to in your family? Fine, you're uneducated, but is this how one talks?")

Payal announced her resignation on Instagram, sharing an image of her resignation letter. In her note, she stated, "I hereby tender my resignation from the position of Director of Sangram Singh Charitable Foundation with immediate effect due to personal reasons. I request the Board to kindly accept my resignation and take the necessary steps to file the requisite forms with the Registrar of Companies. I would like to express my sincere gratitude for the opportunity to be associated with the Foundation and wish the organisation continued success in all its endeavours. Thank you for your support and cooperation."

Following her resignation, Sangram Singh addressed the rumours and clarified, "There is no talk of divorce between us. We have been together for 14 years and always will be. I focus on doing good work and don't pay attention to such rumours. I'll also request her not to believe in them."

Meanwhile, Payal slammed a journalist who reached out to her regarding the divorce rumours. Denying the claims, she shared a series of Instagram stories featuring her chat with the journalist.

Regarding Payal's resignation, Sangram commented, "This was Payal ji's decision, and I respect it. We have different approaches towards work. Whatever she decided, she must have done so with the right intentions. I won't stop her—she's free to make her own decisions. No one is wrong here; every person is different."

Who is the new director appointed?

As per reports, after Payal's exit, Sangram Singh's elder sister, Sunita Kumari, has been appointed as the new director of the Sangram Singh Charitable Foundation. She will now work alongside Sangram to continue the foundation's mission of supporting underprivileged children. The foundation currently provides educational support to over 175 needy children, with Sangram aiming to expand its reach further.