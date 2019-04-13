Sangeetha Krish has been in the news recently after her mother Bhanumathy filed a complained against her at the Tamil Nadu State Association for Women alleging that she was thrown out of the house at old-age. She had also made accusations against her own daughter that she was trying to snatch her property.

It gave her a lot of negative publicity to Sangeetha, who has now come out with a clarification. In a note that she released on Twitter, the actress has opened up on how her mother used to make her sign blank cheques and exploited her since the age of 13. The actress shockingly alleges that her brothers were "alcoholic" and "drug addicts", while her mother refused to get her married.

The complete text of her statement can be read below:

Dearest Mom, Thank u for bringing me to this world. Thank you for pulling me out of school & making me work from the age of 13 .Thank u for making me sign in all blank cheques.Thank u for exploiting me for the comfort of ur Alcoholic & drug addict sons who never went to work their entire life.Thank u for cornering me inside our own house for not budging to ur decisions. Thank u for not getting me married until I fought my way out.Thank u for constantly disturbing my husband & thereby spoiling my family Peace .Thank you for teaching me how a mother should not to be. And finally Thank u for all the false allegations & these latest accusations ,because knowingly or unknowingly u ve only made me evolve from a dumb kid to a fighter & now to a very mature , strong & a bold woman.. will always LOVE U FOR THIS )6 ei One day u will step out of ur EGO & definitely FEEL PROUD OF ME

However, she is not the only actor who have issues with her own parents and family members. Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel had a bitter clash with her parents for mishandling her money.

Coming back to Sangeetha, she started her career with small roles in 90s and went on to work in the films like Pithamagan, Manmadhan Ambu among many others in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

She tied the knot to Krish in 2009 and they were blessed with baby girl in 2012.