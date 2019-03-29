Ameesha Patel, who has given the industry some memorable films to cherish, has been missing from the limelight for quite some time now. And whenever the diva does enter the spotlight, more often than not, it is for all the wrong reasons. After the sting operation video of Ameesha Patel agreeing to publicise a certain political party in lieu of money made it its way to the internet, Ms Patel, seems to have landed herself in another controversy.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, a financier and film producer has lodged a case against Ameesha Patel and her business partner Kunal Goomer for cheating him of Rs 2.5 crore. The producer Ajay Kumar Singh has alleged that he had lent Rs 2.5 crore to the duo for their film – Desi Magic – which hasn't seen the light of the day. Not just that, Singh has alleged that the duo gave him a cheque of Rs 3 crore which bounced and when the financier went back to them again, he was apparently told that they have no intentions of returning the money.

"I had given Ameesha and Kuunal Rs 2.5 crore when they visited Ranchi in March last year for an event. They had told me the film would release by June 2018 and would be a profitable venture for me. It has yet to arrive at the theatres and when I badgered them, they promised to return my money with interest in two-three months. They even gave me a cheque of Rs 3 crore but it bounced and when I went back to them, they told me this time that they had no intention of refunding my money," Ajay Singh told the daily.

The producer and financier has now moved to court alleging fraud and cheque bouncing case.