Actress Sangeetha Krish has got support from her fans and friends after she broke her silence on her mother's complaint against her at the Tamil Nadu State Association for Women.

Notably, Harathi, TV actress and Bigg Boss Tamil 1 contestant, has extended her support to her as she tweeted, "My dear sweet heart sister... It's very good to be an actor...your fans & followers will know you transparently so needless to explain your stand... Hard times may rise but dissolves in blink.. may God bless all peace all happiness hereafter. [sic]"

The actress was center of the controversy after her mother accused her of ill-treating and abandoning her at his age. She also had claimed in her complaint that Sangeetha had set her eyes on her property.

Sangeetha, on her turn, hit out at her mother for making her sign blank cheques and exploiting her since the age of 13.

The complete text of her statement can be read below:

Dearest Mom, Thank u for bringing me to this world. Thank you for pulling me out of school & making me work from the age of 13 .Thank u for making me sign in all blank cheques.Thank u for exploiting me for the comfort of ur Alcoholic & drug addict sons who never went to work their entire life.Thank u for cornering me inside our own house for not budging to ur decisions. Thank u for not getting me married until I fought my way out.Thank u for constantly disturbing my husband & thereby spoiling my family Peace .Thank you for teaching me how a mother should not to be. And finally Thank u for all the false allegations & these latest accusations ,because knowingly or unknowingly u ve only made me evolve from a dumb kid to a fighter & now to a very mature , strong & a bold woman.. will always LOVE U FOR THIS )6 ei One day u will step out of ur EGO & definitely FEEL PROUD OF ME

Meanwhile, many fans to have tweeted their support and sample of which can be found below:

Iniyakumar: Hard to believe the other side of you mam. My prayers for your life

Dheepa ranganathan: We understand you.. and moreover there is a God.. You pains will be paid with joy and peace. Take care.