Bayern Munich striker Sandro Wagner has insisted that his team should not fear Cristiano Ronaldo when they face Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Ronaldo is the top scorer in this season's Champions League with 15 goals, seven more than his nearest challengers, and has scored a remarkable 21 goals in his last 11 games for Real.

Wagner described Bayern's defense as the best in Europe and backed the backline to deal with the threat posed by Ronaldo.

"Ronaldo scores so many goals it's amazing!" he told the Bundesliga's official website.

"I don't even have that many goals in training. I think it's great. I like people like that. It's fun. It would be boring if we were all the same.

"He's going to be playing in these games [against us]. He's an incredibly good player and I'm glad that we'll face him twice. However, our defense is brutally strong. We have the best defense in Europe, so we don't need to hide."

Wagner said facing defending European champions Real was the hardest draw Bayern could have gotten, with Liverpool and Roma meeting each other in the other semi-final.

"Real were the toughest draw of the three," the striker said. "But we don't have any blind players on our team, so we're very positive and confident for the games. We're in a good mood and looking forward to it."

Meanwhile, Bayern are awaiting news of a knee injury sustained by midfielder Arturo Vidal in training over the weekend.

The Chile international had only recently returned to training following a knee injury and was carried off the training pitch after twisting his right knee.

Bayern are expected to provide an update on his condition on April 16.

The Bavarian club face Real in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final at the Allianz Arena on April 25, with the return leg in Spain scheduled for May 1.