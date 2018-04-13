Liverpool will discover who they face in the semi-finals of the Champions League when the draw gets underway at 4:30pm IST at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The Reds are the only Premier League club in the draw. Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Roma round out the four teams remaining in the competition.

Similar to the quarter-finals, the semi-final draw is an open draw in which no teams are seeded and clubs from the same country can be drawn against each other. The side drawn first will play the first leg at home on April 24 or 25, with the return leg scheduled for May 1 or 2.

There will also be a draw to determine the "home" team in the Champions League final in Kiev on May 26.

The draw will be conducted by former AC Milan and Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko, who is UEFA's ambassador for the final to be held in Kiev's Olympic Stadium.

Liverpool sealed their place in the semi-final stage of the Champions League for the first time in a decade with a 5-1 aggregate win over Manchester City.

Reds midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has said the club do not fear any of the teams left in the competition.

"People might say Roma [is the preference] but look what they did (knocking out Barcelona), they performed amazingly well," he was quoted as saying by the Independent.

"It doesn't matter who we get, we have to make sure we are ready for anyone and we can beat anyone."

Where to watch CL draw

The quarter-final draw will be broadcast live on Sony TEN 1. Live streams of the draw can be accessed on UEFA's official website and the Sony LIV app on mobile phones and tablet devices.

Clubs in the CL draw

Bayern Munich (Germany), Liverpool (England), Real Madrid (Spain), Roma (Italy)