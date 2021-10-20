As technology is advancing, convenience is taking mainstream - now more than ever. Smartphones have evolved significantly over the years, so much so that some phones no longer need to be plugged in to get charged. Most flagships now support fast wireless charging, but you still need to purchase the wireless charger since they do not come with the phones.

If you're in the market looking for a wireless charger for your new iPhone or Android smartphone, Sandisk Ixpand wireless charger offers a reasonable package. Priced at Rs 2,699, the Ixpand wireless 15W charger works with Qi compatible phones, including iPhones (iPhone 8 and newer models), AirPods Pro, and a host of Android phones. If you ditch the power adaptor, the charger costs Rs 1,799.

We tested the charger with both iPhone and Android phones to see if it is worthy of being purchased.

Design

Sandisk Ixpand 15W Wireless Charger offers a seamless design with a circular form factor to comfortably place your phone on top of it. There's a rubber ring that prevents the phone from slipping off while you leave it unattended and the charging plate can hold its ground - all thanks to another rubber ring at the bottom.

The charging plate has a tiny LED indicator to notify you if the phone is charging or not. The materials used in the charger are of good quality, although the white hue, as standard, limits one's choice and is prone to getting dirty soon. A product in black would've been a great addition.

Interestingly, the budget wireless charger by Sandisk comes with a USB Type-C port, distancing itself from the aging micro-USB port found on other chargers. There's also a 24W power adaptor with a really long USB Type-C cable measuring 4.5 foot, which means you don't really need to sit close to where the wall socket is anymore.

Performance

The purpose of the wireless charger by Sandisk is to deliver faster-charging speeds without having to plug in a wire and it does so effortlessly. However, not all phones can be charged at 15W peak. Since we tested with iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, the 15W charging speeds were achieved - similar to Apple MagSafe.

The iPhone 13 Pro with a standard Apple issue of a clear case with MagSafe charged just fine on the Ixpand wireless charger at 15W. It went from 0 to 100 percent in 3 hours. Phones with bigger batteries took longer, whereas TWS earphones like the Oppo Enco X and OnePlus Buds Pro managed to charge in lesser time due to their smaller batteries. Even if you have a rubber case, up to 5mm, wireless charging will be possible. We did notice mild heating after fully charging the device using the Sandisk Ixpand charger.

The LED indicator is useful to see if the charging is taking place. The light blinks red when there is any foreign object or a non-compatible device placed on top, otherwise, the light is blue. No light will be seen when the charger is not in use, making it really hard to spot the LED.

Verdict

Sandisk Ixpand Wireless Charger is a standard-looking wireless charger that doesn't stand out in terms of design. It works as promised and with compatible phones, you can wirelessly charge your phones at 15W. The really long USB Type-C cable is a nice addition and it could really be a value addition to your office desk.

Wireless charging is also evolving at a fast pace and 15W support might soon go out of trend. But for the price, Sandisk Ixpand 15W Wireless Charger is surely worth considering if you have a desk job. Although the speeds do not come anywhere close to wired charging, it saves you the hassle of plugging in the phone every few minutes.

Sandisk isn't alone in the segment, but the brand itself is reassuring. Your alternatives are Spigen wireless charger with 10W support, Belkin BoostCharge with 15W support among others.