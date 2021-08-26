Storage solutions major Western Digital on Wednesday announced its foray into the wireless charging segment with the launch of the SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync and SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W with adapter.

The new SanDisk Ixpand wireless chargers are backed by a two-year limited warranty. The Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync is available now in 256GB capacity with MSRP of Rs 9999. The Ixpand Wireless 15W Fast Charger with QC 3.0 Adapter is priced at MSRP of Rs 2999. The Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W MSRP available at MSRP of Rs. 1999.

All the products are available on Amazon.in, Croma, Poorvika and other leading mobile stores in the country.

"With technological advancements and higher penetration of Qi (TM) -- Compatible smartphones and devices in the market, wireless charging is a fast-growing category and holds strong demand with our consumers," Khalid Wani, Sales Director, India, Western Digital, said in a statement.

Storage and wireless charging

The SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync is Western Digital's first wireless charger that comes bundled with the dual functionality of wireless charging and automatic data storage and backup for Qi-Compatible devices.

Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync can automatically back up photos, videos, and contacts right onto the charger by placing your phone on the base. It delivers up to 10W of power with fast charging and includes a high-efficiency power plug with a 6-foot (1.8m) cable for fast, convenient charging.

Ixpand Wireless Charger 15 aims to deliver up to 15W of power with fast charging and comes with a SanDisk AC Adaptor and 4.5ft (1.5m) USB Type-C cable.

(With inputs from IANS)