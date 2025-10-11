Sandisk's all-new Creator Series came with a major overhaul to storage solutions, understanding the needs of today's users. As the name suggests, the new series is targeting content creators, who need seamless solutions that meet their on-the-go storage requirements. Of the five new products launched recently, Sandisk's Creator Phone SSD stands out for what it offers.

Priced at Rs 10,999 for 1TB, Sandisk Creator Phone SSD is the ultimate storage hack for iPhone users, as it comes with MagSafe compatibility. We've got this unit for review, and here's why it makes absolute sense to not just content creators but anyone whose iPhone and iCloud storage keeps getting full.

Design

The gradient finish in blue looks aesthetic. It snaps onto iPhone 17 Pro with MagSafe, or any MagSafe-supported iPhone effortlessly. The sleek body, measuring just 11mm and weighing 54 grams, barely adds any bulk to your iPhone. It doesn't get in the way of shooting. The silicone shell feels durable, with up to three-meter drop protection and IP65 dust resistance. However, it's important to note that while it is dust-resistant, it is not waterproof. So don't get carried away while shooting underwater while the Sandisk SSD is snapped on.

The Type-C cable should've been a little more flexible, as it tends to curve awkwardly, which sometimes pulls the MagSafe apart when plugged in. Fortunately, Sandisk has added a neat little Velcro strap that can be looped around both ends of the cable once they're in position, keeping them tight and preventing the MagSafe connection from failing. It's a small but clever design hack. There's also a lanyard hole, handy for making sure you don't misplace the SSD.

Inside the box, Sandisk includes a magnetic ring for non-MagSafe phones, letting it stick to devices and laptops just like it would on an iPhone.

Overall, the minimal port options won't be an issue for the intended audience. Most iPhones, Macs, and Android devices already run USB Type-C, but if you're on an older PC or laptop without one, you'll need a converter.

Storage & app experience

Once photos and videos are transferred to the Sandisk SSD, you can delete them from your iPhone to instantly free up space. However, there's no swipe-to-select option in the Sandisk Memory Zone app, which makes it a pain to manually pick files unless you're selecting all at once.

That said, the app itself is well-designed—no bugs, no crashes. The UI is clean, intuitive and pretty straightforward. It clearly displays phone storage and SSD storage separately, lets you create folders inside the SSD before transferring, and even shows a dedicated backup folder for quick access. Auto backup can be enabled, or you can stick to manual transfers. Accessing the phone gallery through the Sandisk app feels surprisingly fast and seamless.

During my testing, I was keen on trying out an incredibly convenient feature of storing content directly on to the drive, instead of the iPhone. This saves the hassle. But for some reason, the option was missing from the app. This article will be updated if a solution is found.

Storage and accessibility

The SSD delivers seriously impressive transfer speeds. Thanks to the USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface, it offers up to 1000 MB/s transfer rates—the same interface standard supported by iPhones and many Android devices by default. Even during heavy file transfers, there was no sign of overheating. The drive only ever got comfortably warm, which makes it reliable for extended use.

The SSD works across platforms—not just iPhones and Macs, but Android and Windows as well—making it a truly versatile tool for creators who juggle between multiple ecosystems.

Verdict

Sandisk Creator Phone SSD is one of those accessories that instantly solves a real-world problem—iPhone storage anxiety. With a sleek MagSafe design, solid durability, and impressive performance, it feels less like an optional gadget and more like an essential upgrade for heavy smartphone users, especially creators on the move. The USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface makes file transfers blazing fast, and the thoughtful Velcro strap around the cable solves a problem that could've been avoided in the first place.

It's not without its quirks—the lack of swipe selection in the app and the fact that it isn't waterproof. But at Rs 10,999 (1TB), you're getting a reliable, portable, and stylish solution that saves both time and iCloud fees. If you're running out of space on your phone or constantly moving large files between devices, this SSD earns its place in your bag.