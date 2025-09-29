Sandisk Creator Series makes content workflow effortless; iPhone users in for treat

SanDisk has reinvented storage solutions with its all-new Creator Series in India, offering a range of storage devices that cater to the growing needs of content creators across multiple platforms. From microSD cards to USB-C flash drives, a dual-connector Phone Drive, and a MagSafe-compatible SSD built specifically for iPhones, Sandisk has something for everyone.

As smartphones have become incredibly advanced, currently being used by creators to shoot and edit on the go, Sandisk's offering couldn't have come at a better time. The new portfolio is capable of handling high-resolution video recording, generative AI projects, and large creative workflows, with speed, durability, and reliability. Sandisk is also offering complimentary Adobe memberships with the purchase of these products—three months of Adobe Lightroom or one month of Creative Cloud.

One of the flagship products is the Creator Phone SSD, which attaches directly to iPhone 17 series, iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max, and iPhone 16 devices using MagSafe. Supporting Apple ProRes 4K recording at 60fps, it allows creators to save content directly to the drive for faster editing. The SSD comes in 1TB and 2TB capacities, and it is priced starting at Rs 10,999. The SSD is also built to last with IP65-rated water and dust resistance and up to three meters of drop protection.

The Creator microSD card is another competitive product, starting at Rs 1,809 for 128GB and goes as high as 1TB, which is priced at Rs 11,499. What's interesting here is that it has read speeds of up to 190MB/s and it is suitable for smartphones, drones, and action cameras, with 4K and 5.3K video recording. It also comes with protection against temperature extremes, water, and drops.

As for professional-grade camera users, the Creator SD UHS-II card is available with capacities up to 1TB and transfer speeds of up to 280MB/s, making it suitable for 6K video capture and RAW workflows. The card is priced from Rs 4,999 for 128GB and Rs 17,499 for 512GB. Since data stored on these devices is of utmost value, users get RescuePRO Deluxe data recovery software for added peace of mind.

Sandisk also launched the Creator USB-C flash drive, starting at Rs 2,029, bringing a portable storage option for users on the move, offering up to 1TB of capacity and transfer speeds of up to 400MB/s.

And then there is the Creator Phone Drive, which is targeted at users who switch frequently between devices, with dual Lightning and USB-C connectors for compatibility with iPhone, iPad, Android devices, Mac, and PCs. Offering up to 256GB of additional storage, it is priced at Rs 4,899 and includes a complimentary three-month Adobe Lightroom subscription.

Subind Kumar, Country Manager and Vice President of Sandisk, said the Creator Series has been developed to address the growing demands of today's creators who often juggle multiple devices and formats.

"Today's creators often juggle multiple devices and formats which can be a challenge. The SANDISK Creator Series is designed to help creators elevate their workflow, helping them unleash their creativity and keep up their fast-paced, always-on lifestyle. These storage solutions empower creators by enabling them to push the boundaries of their art," Kumar said in a statement.

Sandisk Creator Series is now available for purchase through Amazon, Flipkart, and select offline retailers across India.