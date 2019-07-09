Barely a few days after Kabir Singh director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga came under fire from various sections of the society for his 'slap and touch anywhere' comment, the director has said that the interview was edited and his full statement was not shown. He said that although he has always been unfiltered, his statements were edited in a wrong way.

The Arjun Reddy director had said in an interview with Anupama Chopra, "She slapped him without a reason, at least Kabir had a reason to slap her. If you can't slap, if you can't touch your woman wherever you want, if you can't kiss, I don't see emotion there."

Slamming critics bias and calling Rajeev Masand a 'fat guy', Vanga had said, "Rajeev Masand gave 3.5 (stars) to Sanju. 'Sanju where is my mangalsutra?' What happens after that, you can talk volumes about it. Everybody loved it. When he says he slept with 300-odd women, we were all cheering and whistling in the theatre."

His comments didn't go down well with a major section of the industry and society. Many celebs lashed out at the director for his comments.

In an interview published with the Deccan Chronicle on July 9, Sandeep said that his statement was edited to give a certain section of women another chance to attack him. "I had to say what I had to say. And then they cut out portions of my comments," he said.

"Now people don't know what I said before and after those comments. The content was edited in a very wrong way so that a section of women got another chance to attack me. But I was trying to explain my protagonist's mindset. Violence may be his way of expressing love. It's not mine," added Sandeep.

Well, we wonder what Anupama Chopra has to say about this accusation.