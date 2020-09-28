The ongoing Sandalwood drugs case has led to much curiosity in Karnataka. Actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sajjanaa Galrani who were both taken into custody and arrested by the CCB as the case unravelled have been seeking bail.

Now, a special court in Bengaluru has denied both actresses' bail pleas. They will remain in judicial custody.

Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani to remain in custody

The police arrested Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa in association with the drug case registered at the Cottonpet police station in Bengaluru. Ragini Dwivedi was arrested on September 4th and Sanjjanaa on September 8th after their names turned up on the police radar. They were both brought in for questioning.

The two actresses have been trying to move the court with their bail pleas, however, repeatedly the dates of the hearings were moved. The CCB had asserted that it was necessary to keep the actresses in custody. Not just the CCB, the ED is also probing the actresses.

Sanjjanaa's lawyers applied for bail on the grounds that the Kannada actress's name was not in the FIR which was filed against those who were listed for procurement of drugs. On Monday, however, the special court has denied the bail pleas of both actresses. After being in police custody, the two were sent into judicial custody on September 14th.

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances court has also rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of two accused in the drugs case, Vinay Kumar and Shivaprakash. The CCB continues to probe the Sandalwood drugs case as one of the accused Aditya Alva still remains missing on the police radar.