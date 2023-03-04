The team of 'Kabzaa', yet another pan-India movie from Kannada film industry, has announced that Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan launched the trailer of the movie on Saturday.

R. Chandru, the producer and director of the movie, commenting on Amitabh Bachchan's tweet about the trailer release, said: "Thank you very much Sir. I am eternally grateful for your support sir. I feel so blessed today . Thank you very much sir."

Earlier Chandru shared a special poster design of the film on his social media. The team has announced that the movie will be released worldwide on March 17.

Kabzaa features superstars Upendra, Kichcha Sudeepa and Shivarakumar. The film will be released in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages.

Shreya Saran is the lead actress and KGF series fame Ravi Basrur has composed music for the film. The teaser and songs of the movie have won the hearts of the fans and the film industry is eagerly looking towards the release of the movie.

(With inputs from IANS)