Late Sanchari Vijay had worked in a couple of movies before his death and the teaser of one of his movies is out on Tuesday, 15 June. A 1-minute video of his forthcoming movie Taledanda is out online and garnered a fantastic response from the netizens.

Taledanda is a movie that revolves around a man with special needs with bunny teeth who fights against the corrupt system to protect mother nature.

The story is set in Chamarajnagar's Hadialli village and Vijay will be speaking Soligas tribe's Kannada dialect. The visuals indicate that the film seriously discusses about environmental destruction and deforestation.

The fans say that another National Award awaits Sanchari Vijay for his performance in the flick.

"This film captures the horrors of what is happening and what will happen if we do not act now. I am confident that it will speak powerfully as the director has done a brilliant job. Even before I worked on the characterisation, I fell in love with the storyof Taledanda. I could relate to it as I love nature. I grew up in villages, climbing trees and jumping into lakes. The film talks about landslides, floods, heavy rains and more — all the result of indiscrimnate felling of trees," he had told The Hindu earlier.

Praveen Krupakar-directed film has Mangala, Suresh, Mandya Ramesh, Ramesh Pandit, Natana Prashant, and Chaitra in the cast.

Sanchari Vijay' Death

The actor met with an accident on 12 June while returning to his home. He was declared brain dead on 14 June. His organs were donated before he was laid to rest at his hometown at Kaduru in Chikkamagaluru district, where he was buried as per the Lingayat community's rituals on Tuesday.