Seems like love is in the air! After Taapsee Pannu secretly getting married to her long-time beau Reports are rife that Urvashi Rautela has also found love and is dating an ace international footballer.

Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela always garnered headlines for her alleged love life. Be it sharing cryptic posts on social media over Rishabh Pant's health or sharing hashtags with #RP as initials.

Is Urvashi Rutela dating footballer Karim Benzema?

Urvashi was trolled for taking a sly dig and mocking at shirt heighted people, for a matrimonial advert.

The ad showed Urvashi listing preferable qualities she looks out for in a groom and she mentioned that she usually gets short-heightened people, which didn't go down well with Rishabh's fans and they slammed her.

And now a fortnight after the ad went viral, Urvashi Rautela is again hitting the headlines as she was spotted getting close with a 'mystery man' in Madrid Spain. The actor also shared a static post on her IG followed by a song Sanam Re.

In the picture, Urvashi was posing with International footballer Karim Benzema.

As soon as Urvashi dropped a picture with him, netizens started to wonder if she was dating him.

Both of them were even spotted clicking snaps with fans together.

Take a look at the comments

A user mentioned, First Indian actress who met famous French Footballer Karim Benzema.."

Another mentioned, "Is she dating Karim Benzema.."

Who is Karim Benzema?

For the unversed, Karim Benzema is Rihanna's ex-boyfriend and is the most successful Real Madrid football sensation. He is the only player in the world to win the World Cup trophy 5 times and has also won the Ballon d'or in the past.

Work front

Urvashi Rautela was seen in Earth for Love Dose 2.0 with Yo Yo Honey Singh. She will next be seen in 'Jahangir National University' (JNU) where she is playing a college politician. Apart from all this Urvashi Rautela will be seen in 'Inspector Avinash 2 with Randeep Hooda and also has Black Rose.