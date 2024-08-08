Sana Makbul is having sleepless nights despite winning Bigg Boss OTT 3. The BB OTT 3 winner has recently revealed that she is unable to sleep now that she is back in her own house. Sana has said that she is not only missing the people inside the house but also the voice of Bigg Boss. The diva went on to add that the things which were said to her have also been bothering her.

Why sleepless nights?

"It's been three days that I have come home. It's that symptom where I am finding it difficult to sleep because things were said to me, the way people behaved with me, maybe I am missing the house, Bigg Boss voice, I am missing my people inside the house, I don't know somewhere it is troubling me," she said in an interview with a website.

Sana also added that she keeps seeing the snippets of her fights, friendships, what was said about her, what was said to her on various social media platforms. She added that it will take her a bit of time to accept that it will keep happening. Makbul also said that she had decided that she won't watch the show after coming out, but she keeps getting glimpses of the show on social media.

On not watching BB after coming out

Sana further added, "On Instagram, social media I see snippets, reels on my friendship, relationship, people are commenting, gossiping about you, the reels are all over. I have been trying to know who said what, but I think what's more important is this will keep happening." She went on to add how her parents are now worried for her and want her to relax and let bygones be bygones.

Sana Makbul's win had left social media divided. Many on social media had said that they wanted either Vishal Pandey or Ranvir Shorey to win. Ranvir, on the other hand, had always called Sana an 'undeserving winner'.