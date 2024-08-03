Congratulations are in order for Sana Makbul as the actor has been crowned as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3. The actor defeated her rapper-friend Naezy. The actor beamed with joy as she lifted the trophy of BB OTT 3.

Deserving or undeserving; fans debate

A section of netizens dubbed Sana's win as most deserving while some say Ranvir was more deserving.

The actor did a happy dance as she won the trophy and also said, "Come to me baby", as Anil Kapoor held the trophy and announced her as the winner.

The top two contestants of this season were Sana Makbul and Naezy- who competed for the final trophy and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

Just like every year, this season of 'BB OTT 3' was also filled with verbal abuses, fights, and controversies, and with each passing day the drama inside the house intensified.

Actor Ranvir Shorey was eliminated after Kritika Malik. He was one of the most loved contestants not just inside the house but also with fans.

The actor time and again opened up about his personal life, especially his marital turmoil and son. He had asserted that he wished to send his son to a good college and for that he needed money.

Ranvir when he was evicted, was happy yet sad that he was among the top 5 finalists.

During his final act, he gave a unique twist to his talent of mimicry by imitating the contestants on the show. He also performed with Sana Makhul.

Kritka Malik, Armaan Malik and Payal Malik were disliked by the internet, Armaan has time and again been called out for prompting polygamy. While Kritka is dubbed as 'daayan' as she married her best friend Payal's husband. However, the trio grabbed headlines in the show as they opened up about divorce, child marriage, suicide and much more. Being controversy's favourite the trio neither won the show nor won the hearts of social media users.

The grand premiere was held on August 2. The show was hosted by Anil Kapoor.