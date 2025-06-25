Heartbreaking news has surfaced online. Former actress and Bigg Boss 6 contestant Sana Khan's mother, Saeeda, passed away on June 25, 2025, after a prolonged battle with a health issue.

Sana took to social media to share the tragic news through an emotional note. She wrote, "Inna Lillahi Wa inna ilaih rajioon. My beloved mother Mrs. Saeeda has returned back to Allah after struggling with a bad health condition. Namaz-e-Janaza will be performed at Oshiwara Qabrastan after Isha Salat @ 09:45. Your prayers for my mother will be helpful."

The funeral prayer (Namaz-e-Janaza) will be held tonight at Oshiwara Qabrastan, following the Isha prayer at 9:45 PM.

Several visuals of Sana Khan with her mother's mortal remains inside the ambulance have gone viral. In the clip, Sana is seen seated beside a relative, chanting prayers.

Sana didn't disclose the exact nature of her mother's illness or her age. Fans and followers have since flooded social media with condolences and prayers.

Sana Khan often shares glimpses of her personal life through her vlog, be it moments with her husband, kids, or mother. She had a close bond with her mom and frequently posted pictures and videos with her. One such heartwarming video from 2023 showed her mother tying her shoelaces. Along with it, Sana had written, "There is no love more honest and selfless than a mother's love."

Over the years, Sana credited her mother as her pillar of strength, especially during her transition from showbiz to a more spiritual life.

Recently, Sana had taken to her vlog and shared her Hajj journey, Sana had posted pictures on social media radiating happiness. The joy of completing the pilgrimage was clearly visible on both her and Anas' faces.

Sana bid adebui to showbiz in 2020

Sana bid farewell to the entertainment world in 2020 and took the religious path. She had made a name for herself in the film industry, having acted in multiple languages. Some of her well-known Hindi films include Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho, and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. She also starred in the Tamil film Ayogya and the Telugu film Gajjala Gurram. Apart from these, she appeared in supporting roles in movies like E, Bombay to Goa, and Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal.

However, in October 2020, Sana publicly announced her decision to quit the entertainment industry, stating she would now "serve humanity and follow the order of her Creator."

On November 21, 2020, she married Islamic scholar Mufti Anas Sayed in Surat and adopted the name Saiyad Sana Khan. The couple has been blessed with two sons: Saiyad Tariq Jamil and their newborn, Saiyad Hasan Jamil.

Now, Sana runs two businesses, 'Haya by Sana Khan', which offers modest wear like abayas and hijabs, and 'Face Spa by Sana Khan', a wellness and beauty venture.