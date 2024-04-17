Samsung Electronics, a global leader in technology, has unveiled a new range of artificial intelligence (AI) TVs in India at the Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of home entertainment. The new lineup includes the Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, and OLED TVs, all designed to redefine the home entertainment experience with innovations across accessibility, sustainability, and enhanced security powered by AI. The Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, and OLED range start from Rs 319,990, Rs 139,990, and Rs 164,990, respectively, with each range offering two models.

The Neo QLED 8K is available in sizes of 65, 75, and 85 inches, the Neo QLED 4K in sizes of 55, 65, 75, 85, and 98 inches, and the OLED TV in sizes of 55, 65, 77, and 83 inches.

"Our 2024 range of Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, and OLED TVs redefine the home entertainment experience and offer new innovations across accessibility, sustainability, and enhanced security with the power of AI," said JB Park, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.

Revolutionizing Home Entertainment with AI

The 2024 Neo QLED 8K, New QLED 4K, and OLED TVs are designed to connect with a smart ecosystem immediately upon setup, providing a highly personalized experience with apps and platforms. The latest addition of widgets transforms TV screens into personalized dashboards, allowing users to monitor home status, camera feeds, energy usage, weather updates, and more.

"With the launch of our new range of AI-powered 8K Neo QLEDs, 4K Neo QLEDs, and OLED TVs, we are confident of extending our market leadership in India," said Mohandeep Singh, Senior VP, Visual Display Business, Samsung India.

The new AI TVs also feature AI Picture Technology, which brings out the finest details with outstanding clarity and naturalness, including facial expressions and other subtle nuances. The AI Motion Enhancer Pro utilizes a sophisticated motion detection algorithm to enhance clarity during motion-intensive content, such as sports, helping users enjoy every moment. Real Depth Enhancer Pro adds a lifelike depth to the picture and pulls viewers into the scene.

Enhanced Audio and Gaming Experience

AI Sound Technology delivers precise audio with Active Voice Amplifier Pro, which detects background noises and adjusts volume automatically. Object Tracking Sound Pro enriches the audio experience by syncing the sound with on-screen action, creating a more dynamic and engaging viewing experience. Adaptive Sound Pro further refines the audio experience by intelligently adjusting the audio to the content and room acoustics, for a genuinely rich and lifelike sound.

AI Auto Game Mode recognizes both the game and its genre and automatically tailors the picture quality and sound quality settings. This feature is particularly beneficial for gamers, providing clearer visuals, faster response times, and improved audio clarity, thus enhancing the overall gaming performance.

Samsung's commitment to a holistic connected home experience extends to health and wellness. Through telehealth services like HealthTap, users can get access to medical appointments right from their TV. Security is paramount, and with Samsung Knox, every feature, app, and platform benefits from robust protection, allowing connected experiences to remain private and secure.

In conclusion, the launch of Samsung's new AI TVs in India is a testament to the company's commitment to innovation and market leadership. It also reflects the growing demand for smart, connected, and AI-powered home entertainment solutions.