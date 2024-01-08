Samsung Electronics has taken a significant leap in the global TV market with the unveiling of its flagship 2024 Neo QLED 8K TV, powered by the NQ8 AI Gen 3 AI processor. The high-end TV, which premiered at a showcase named "The First Look" in Las Vegas, is a testament to Samsung's 18 years of technological prowess and leadership in the global TV market.

The NQ8 AI 3rd Generation processor, the most powerful Samsung TV processor to date, boasts 512 neural networks, eight times more than the previous year, and a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that is twice as fast.

AI-powered viewing experience

This AI-based processing allows the TV to elevate content to 8K resolution, delivering a more vibrant and dynamic viewing experience with enhanced contrast, color, and brightness. The Neo QLED 8K TV also features Samsung's advanced sound technology, Q-Symphony, which promises dynamic tracking sound, clear voice quality, and seamless integration. The TV's AI capabilities offer an immersive experience for live sports, concerts, and online streaming content, even in lower-quality formats like SD or FULL HD, replicating the feel of VIP seats at events.

Beyond hardware upgrades, the TV operates on Samsung's proprietary Tizen operating system, a versatile platform spanning smartphones, TVs, and tablets. The 2024 Tizen OS Home introduces tailored content recommendations for each registered account, providing a personalized viewing experience for family members. The new TVs showcased at CES 2024 will also be equipped with the Samsung Daily+ function, offering users an overview of content and information, along with popular titles and recently watched content. Samsung prioritizes accessibility with the introduction of the world's first Audio Subtitle feature in the 2024 Samsung TVs, using AI and optical character recognition (OCR) technology to convert subtitles to speech in real time.

Go green...

In a move toward sustainable living, Samsung Electronics will also showcase its new environmental strategy, fostering the use of energy- and resource-efficient products for sustainable living. The Lab, created in 2022 to conduct comprehensive research on material recycling technologies and resource extraction processes, has contributed to the company's efforts to use recycled plastics in its new products.

Samsung said it has also used recycled plastic materials for the walls of this year's CES showroom, reusing some of the recycled plastic walls used at the IFA 2023 exhibition center. The world's largest smartphone and memory chip manufacturer will run a 3,934-square-meter showroom at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the largest among corporate participants, at the annual tech show from Tuesday to Friday.