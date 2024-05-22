Samsung released its new Galaxy Book4 Edge as a 'next-generation AI PC' on May 20. The system is powered by an impressive trio of technologies: Galaxy AI, Microsoft Copilot+ and the Qualcomm NPU.

By partnering with industry leaders, Samsung is "propelling AI innovation and unleashing a next-generation AI PC with the Galaxy Book4 Edge." It is designed to amplify "the PC experience and offer the most hyperconnected mobile AI ecosystem yet."

A PC for the Next Generation?

5 Useful AI Functions: Describing the vision for the PC, TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung, stated, "The Galaxy Book4 Edge expands our vision of AI connectivity — bridging the gap between mobile and PC, while democratizing AI experiences that change the way we operate each and every day."

AI Connectivity:

Galaxy AI is enabled to provide "quick and seamless cross-device connectivity, while uniquely bridging the use of on-device and cloud-based processing."

This has been made possible through a collaboration with Microsoft for the AI Copilot in Windows. The PC technology is designed so that users have access to AI features even if they are offline, while still "maintaining top-of-the-line security over their data". For everyday actions, "users can access their mobile devices via Copilot voice prompts."

User-Friendly AI Elements:

Finding content on PC devices has been made easier with the 'Recall' feature, which allows users to "just describe the clues" they remember or "search across time to re-engage with it."

Additional features such as 'Live Translate' and 'Captions' provide accurate language inputs and subtitles in real time. "If there are spoken words, regardless of the application, turn them into English subtitles in real time on your screen." Information on broadening its language capabilities is still unclear.

Users can also now connect their Galaxy smartphones to be used as webcams for improved video quality and effects.

Creative Potential:

'Cocreator' uses AI to transform creative pursuits turning "sketches and text into fine art, or input text prompts to create entirely new designs." Likewise, video conferences and calls can now be fitted in with "camera filters and background effects powered by on-device AI."

AI Privacy and Security:

With on-device AI, "select Galaxy AI and Copilot+ features process user functions without uploading data to the cloud, protecting user privacy." All images under the 'Recall' function are localised on the PC with "easy controls to delete, adjust and filter what content is saved." The user always remains "in control with privacy". For features that require cloud-based AI activity, Microsoft's suite of security features protect the system.

Improving Businesses and Productivity:

The Galaxy Book4 Edge provides businesses with the scope to "integrate AI-functionality" into their organizations for future growth. One such step would be to benefit employees in their daily jobs. For instance, "to quickly locate documents", "easily discover related files to the task at hand for a comprehensive workflow" or using 'Live Captions" to translate calls. A unique feature which will also prove useful is the "dedicated AI key' which allows movement between applications and commands conveniently by activating AI capabilities with just a 'click'.

Technical Specifications: Enhanced speed and capability

The processor: "With 45 TOPS NPU processing power, the Snapdragon® X Elite processor equips the Galaxy Book4 Edge with unmatched performance for accelerated AI capabilities across all functions." The Book4 Edge is designed to make workflows more efficient with "4x faster AI processing" of the Snapdragon X Elite compute platform.

Connectivity: The Galaxy Book 4 Edge includes 2x USB 4.0 and HDMI 2.1 ports. The laptop also has a backlit pro keyboard, 65W fast charging using a USB Type-C, Bluetooth v5.4 and is operational with Wi-Fi 7.

Battery Life: With the Galaxy Book4 Edge, users can expect an "all-day battery life", with "up to 22 hours of video playback time and Super-Fast Charging."

Screen, Display & Audio: "The 'Vision Booster' delivers improved outdoor visibility and the anti-reflective, 10-point multi-touch touchscreen dramatically reduces glare alongside the Dynamic AMOLED 2X14 display." Added to this is the adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz which "also delivers a remarkable display alongside cinema-grade brightness and color standards." The PC also comes with Dual Microphones / Quad Speaker (Woofer Max 4W x 2, Tweeter Max 2.7W x 2), Dolby Atmos.

Security by Samsung Knox: "Secured by Samsung Knox, Samsung's defense-grade, multi-layer security platform, Galaxy Book4 Edge safeguards critical on-device information and protects against vulnerabilities with secure hardware, real-time threat detection and collaborative protection."

Design: The laptop comes in 14-inch and 16-inch size options. According to the Company, it has an "enhanced refined finish for a sleek, premium feel, created from a wide variety of recycled materials, including plastics, glass and aluminum."

When will it be released?

The Galaxy Book4 Edge with the Windows 11 Home OS, will be available "in select markets, including France, Germany, Italy, Korea, Spain, the UK and the U.S., starting June 18, 2024." Users in India will most likely have to wait for another round of release dates. What will be interesting, though, is to see how this high-end AI PC will match up against developments likely to take place in other competing in models like Apple's Macbook Pro series.