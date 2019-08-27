Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series was launched recently to ease fans' excitement and anticipation. The latest Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ made a powerful impact in the industry with their debut, but that's not the only thing to look forward to when it comes to Samsung. There's one more flagship-worthy smartphone in the offing that offers a strong appeal, even share a spotlight with the Galaxy Note 10.

Samsung Galaxy A series will soon add a new member to its premium family, the Galaxy A91. The company has already shared quite a few details about the Galaxy A91, making it one of the most discussed topics among gadget enthusiasts. Yes, it is the same smartphone that is going to feature a 108MP quad camera setup.

But that's not why Galaxy A91 is worth getting hyped up over. Samsung Hungary's website has revealed another major feature about the upcoming smartphone, which makes it nothing short of a flagship.

According to the listing, Samsung Galaxy A91 will support 45W fast charging - a feature currently exclusive to Galaxy Note 10+ and its 5G variant. The information comes from the listing for Samsung's 45W Super-Fast Charging adapter, where the list of compatible models confirms support for "Galaxy Note 10+, Note 10+ 5G, A91 and higher."

Interestingly, the listing also mentions 25W fast charging support for a series of other phones in the company's lineup, including Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 5G, S10 5G, A90 5G, A80, A70, Book S and later. If you look closely, the Galaxy A90 5G has also been listed under compatible models, which means the rumours about 5G variant of A90 are true. It could also be an affordable 5G smartphone from Samsung for those who cannot afford Galaxy S10 5G or Note 10+ 5G.

Going back to the Galaxy A91, the smartphone is going to light up eyes when launched. The phone's camera is going to be a huge selling point for the company. Samsung Galaxy A91 will feature a quad-camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary sensor, a 16MP wide-angle lens, a 12MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and a ToF sensor.

While the official launch of the Galaxy A91 hasn't been confirmed yet, we can expect to learn more sooner than later. Stay tuned for updates.