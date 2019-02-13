IBTimes India/YouTube

Consumer electronics giant, Samsung announced the 'Best Days' offer on Valentine's Day eve, which entails huge discounts on the company's flagship phones—Galaxy Note9 and the Galaxy S9 Plus—in India.

As a part of the offer, all Samsung Galaxy Note9 (8GB RAM + 512 GB storage) get Rs 7,000 off and can be grabbed for Rs 77,900.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S9 Plus models—6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM+128GB storage and the 6GB RAM +256GB storage—to get Rs 7000 instant discount, thereby reducing their base price to Rs 65,900, Rs 61,900 and Rs 57900, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is available with lucrative cash discounts this Valentine's Day.Samsung India e-store (Screen-grab)

Furthermore, HDFC credit and debit card holders are entitled to extra cashback up to Rs 8000 and Rs 6000 on all Galaxy Note 9 and S9+ models, respectively for a limited period.

Samsung also has a special offer for non-HDFC card holders, as well. Interested consumers can upgrade to Samsung smartphones from their existing ones, and obtain additional exchange bonus of Rs 9000. With this offer, Galaxy Note9 (8GB + 512 GB) will be available at Rs 68900, whereas the 6GB RAM+ 128GB variant will be up for grabs for Rs 58,900.

Samsung Galaxy Note9 is now available on both online and authorised retail chains across India with lucrative Valentine's day offers.Samsung India Press Kit

Even the Galaxy S9+ variants can also be purchased with the upgrade bonus of Rs 9000. 256GB variant will cost Rs 56,900, the 128GB variant will be available for Rs 52,900 and the 64GB model will cost Rs 48,900.

There's more...

Samsung has also announced bundle offers on the purchase of Galaxy Note9. If consumers go for either of the 128GB and 512GB models, they can claim a Galaxy Watch, which is worth Rs 24990 for just Rs 9999 only.

In total, Samsung's Valentine's Day special 'Best Days' offers span across all Galaxy Note9 and S9+ devices and discounts and benefits go up to as high as Rs 32,000.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy Note9 and Galaxy S9+:

Model Samsung Galaxy Note9 Samsun Galaxy S9+
Display 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960×1440p) Super AMOLED Infinity Display with Gorilla Glass 5 shieldAspect ratio: 18.5:9

Pixel density: 516 ppi (pixels per inch)

 6.2-inch QHD+ (2960x1440p) Curved super AMOLED Infinity Display with Gorilla Glass 5 shieldAspect ratio: 18.5:9

Pixel density: 529ppi
OS Android 8.1 Oreo-based Samsung Experience UI Android 8.0 Oreo-based Samsung Experience UI
Processor
  • Model 1 bound for US, China and Japan: 10nm 64-bit class Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core (2.8GHz Kryo 385 (Cortex A75) x 4+ 1.77GHz Kryo 385 (Cortex A55) x 4)
  • Model 2 bound for Europe, India and rest of the world: 10 nm 64-bit class Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core (1.8GHz- 2.7GHz M3 x 4 + 1.76GHz Cortex A53 x 4)
  • Model 1:10nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core (2.8GHz quad-core+ 1.7GHz quad-core) series (in the US, China, and select countries)
  • Model 2: 10nm class 64-bit Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core (2.7GHz quad-core+ 1.7GHz quad-core) series (in India, Europe, and other markets)
GPU
  • Model 1bound for US, China and Japan: 710MHz Adreno 630
  • Model 2 bound for Europe, India and rest of the world: 572MHz ARM Mali-G72MP18
 Model 1: Qualcomm Adreno 630

Model 2: Mali-G72 MP18
RAM+ storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage/ 8GB RAM + 512GB storage (UFS)
  • Note: Storage can be further upgraded up to 512GB via microSD card
 6GB RAM LPDDR4X + 64GB/128GB/256GB UFS v2.1 (expandable up to 400GB)
Camera
  • Main: Dual Camera with Dual OIS (Optical Image Stabilization)– Wide-angle: Super Speed Dual Pixel 12MP AF, variable aperture F1.5 and F2.4, OIS+ Telephoto: 12MP AF, F2.4, OIS with 2X optical zoom, up to 10X digital zoom
  • Front: 8MP with F1.7 aperture and Auto Focus
  • Main: 12MP(with Dual Aperture: F1.5/ F.2.4)+ 12MP (with F2.4 aperture), Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), LED flash, laser auto focus, 4K video at 60fps (frames per second), slo-mo 720p(HD) at 960fps, and 1080p (full HD) at 240fps
  • Front: 8MP camera with f/1.7 aperture and autofocus
Battery 4,000mAh
  • Fast Charging compatible on wired and wireless
  • Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC
  • Wireless charging compatible with WPC and PMA
  • *May differ by market and mobile operator
 3,500mAh
  • Fast Wired Charging compatible with QC 2.0
  • Wireless Charging compatible with WPC and PMA
Security Lock Type: Pattern, Pin, Password
Biometric Lock Types: Iris Scanner, Fingerprint Scanner, Facial Recognition
Intelligent scan: Combines iris scan and face recognition for convenient unlocking and in some cases provides enhanced security for certain authentication services		 Lock type: pattern, PIN, password
Biometric lock type: iris scanner, fingerprint scanner, face recognition, Intelligent Scan: multimodal biometric authentication with iris scanning and face recognition
Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor,
Hall Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor, Iris Sensor, Pressure Sensor		 Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor, Iris Sensor, Pressure Sensor
S Pen Comes with inbuilt Bluetooth modem. With this, device owners can use S Pen to control music and volume, take photos, flip cameras from main to front for selfies without having to physically touch or open the smartphone. The company has added that third app developers will also able to code functionalities for the S Pen and be able to roll out new functionalities later in the year. -----------------------
Network
  • Enhanced 4×4 MIMO, 5CA, LAA, LTE Cat.18
  • Single: one Nano SIM and one MicroSD slot (up to 512GB)
  • Hybrid: one Nano SIM and one Nano SIM or one MicroSD slot (up to 512GB)

*May differ by market and mobile operator
  • Enhanced 4X4 MIMO / CA, LAA, LTE Cat.18
  • Single SIM: Nano SIM
  • Dual SIM (Hybrid SIM): Nano SIM + Nano SIM or MicroSD slot

(depends on market and network carrier)
Audio MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, DSF, DFF, APE Stereo speakers tuned by AKG, surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology, Audio playback format: MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, APE, DSF, DFF
Video MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEB MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM
Add-ons IP68 ( can sustain up to 1.5 meters underwater for 30 meters) Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM, Bluetooth v 5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC, MST, Location (GPS, Galileo*, Glonass, BeiDou*)*Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited. Stereo speakers, which are tuned by AKG, and ability to deliver Dolby Atmos® immersive audio IP68 certification, improved face recognition system integrated with Iris scanner, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM, Bluetooth v5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou, NFC (Near Field Communication), MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission), AKG stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos
Dimensions 161.9 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm 158.1mm x 73.8mm x 8.5mm
Weight 201g 189g
Colours Midnight Black, Lavender Purple, Metallic Copper with matching S Pen, and Ocean Blue with a Yellow S Pen Coral Blue/Lilac Purple/Midnight Black/ Titanium Gray