Consumer electronics giant, Samsung announced the 'Best Days' offer on Valentine's Day eve, which entails huge discounts on the company's flagship phones—Galaxy Note9 and the Galaxy S9 Plus—in India.
As a part of the offer, all Samsung Galaxy Note9 (8GB RAM + 512 GB storage) get Rs 7,000 off and can be grabbed for Rs 77,900.
On the other hand, the Galaxy S9 Plus models—6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM+128GB storage and the 6GB RAM +256GB storage—to get Rs 7000 instant discount, thereby reducing their base price to Rs 65,900, Rs 61,900 and Rs 57900, respectively.
Furthermore, HDFC credit and debit card holders are entitled to extra cashback up to Rs 8000 and Rs 6000 on all Galaxy Note 9 and S9+ models, respectively for a limited period.
Samsung also has a special offer for non-HDFC card holders, as well. Interested consumers can upgrade to Samsung smartphones from their existing ones, and obtain additional exchange bonus of Rs 9000. With this offer, Galaxy Note9 (8GB + 512 GB) will be available at Rs 68900, whereas the 6GB RAM+ 128GB variant will be up for grabs for Rs 58,900.
Even the Galaxy S9+ variants can also be purchased with the upgrade bonus of Rs 9000. 256GB variant will cost Rs 56,900, the 128GB variant will be available for Rs 52,900 and the 64GB model will cost Rs 48,900.
There's more...
Samsung has also announced bundle offers on the purchase of Galaxy Note9. If consumers go for either of the 128GB and 512GB models, they can claim a Galaxy Watch, which is worth Rs 24990 for just Rs 9999 only.
In total, Samsung's Valentine's Day special 'Best Days' offers span across all Galaxy Note9 and S9+ devices and discounts and benefits go up to as high as Rs 32,000.
Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy Note9 and Galaxy S9+:
|Model
|Samsung Galaxy Note9
|Samsun Galaxy S9+
|Display
|6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960×1440p) Super AMOLED Infinity Display with Gorilla Glass 5 shieldAspect ratio: 18.5:9
Pixel density: 516 ppi (pixels per inch)
|6.2-inch QHD+ (2960x1440p) Curved super AMOLED Infinity Display with Gorilla Glass 5 shieldAspect ratio: 18.5:9
Pixel density: 529ppi
|OS
|Android 8.1 Oreo-based Samsung Experience UI
|Android 8.0 Oreo-based Samsung Experience UI
|Processor
|
|
|GPU
|
|Model 1: Qualcomm Adreno 630
Model 2: Mali-G72 MP18
|RAM+ storage
|6GB RAM + 128GB storage/ 8GB RAM + 512GB storage (UFS)
|6GB RAM LPDDR4X + 64GB/128GB/256GB UFS v2.1 (expandable up to 400GB)
|Camera
|
|
|Battery
|4,000mAh
|3,500mAh
|Security
|Lock Type: Pattern, Pin, Password
Biometric Lock Types: Iris Scanner, Fingerprint Scanner, Facial Recognition
Intelligent scan: Combines iris scan and face recognition for convenient unlocking and in some cases provides enhanced security for certain authentication services
|Lock type: pattern, PIN, password
Biometric lock type: iris scanner, fingerprint scanner, face recognition, Intelligent Scan: multimodal biometric authentication with iris scanning and face recognition
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor,
Hall Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor, Iris Sensor, Pressure Sensor
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor, Iris Sensor, Pressure Sensor
|S Pen
|Comes with inbuilt Bluetooth modem. With this, device owners can use S Pen to control music and volume, take photos, flip cameras from main to front for selfies without having to physically touch or open the smartphone. The company has added that third app developers will also able to code functionalities for the S Pen and be able to roll out new functionalities later in the year.
|-----------------------
|Network
|
*May differ by market and mobile operator
|
(depends on market and network carrier)
|Audio
|MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, DSF, DFF, APE
|Stereo speakers tuned by AKG, surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology, Audio playback format: MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, APE, DSF, DFF
|Video
|MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEB
|MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM
|Add-ons
|IP68 ( can sustain up to 1.5 meters underwater for 30 meters) Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM, Bluetooth v 5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC, MST, Location (GPS, Galileo*, Glonass, BeiDou*)*Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited. Stereo speakers, which are tuned by AKG, and ability to deliver Dolby Atmos® immersive audio
|IP68 certification, improved face recognition system integrated with Iris scanner, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM, Bluetooth v5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou, NFC (Near Field Communication), MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission), AKG stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos
|Dimensions
|161.9 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm
|158.1mm x 73.8mm x 8.5mm
|Weight
|201g
|189g
|Colours
|Midnight Black, Lavender Purple, Metallic Copper with matching S Pen, and Ocean Blue with a Yellow S Pen
|Coral Blue/Lilac Purple/Midnight Black/ Titanium Gray