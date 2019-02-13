Consumer electronics giant, Samsung announced the 'Best Days' offer on Valentine's Day eve, which entails huge discounts on the company's flagship phones—Galaxy Note9 and the Galaxy S9 Plus—in India.

As a part of the offer, all Samsung Galaxy Note9 (8GB RAM + 512 GB storage) get Rs 7,000 off and can be grabbed for Rs 77,900.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S9 Plus models—6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM+128GB storage and the 6GB RAM +256GB storage—to get Rs 7000 instant discount, thereby reducing their base price to Rs 65,900, Rs 61,900 and Rs 57900, respectively.

Furthermore, HDFC credit and debit card holders are entitled to extra cashback up to Rs 8000 and Rs 6000 on all Galaxy Note 9 and S9+ models, respectively for a limited period.

Samsung also has a special offer for non-HDFC card holders, as well. Interested consumers can upgrade to Samsung smartphones from their existing ones, and obtain additional exchange bonus of Rs 9000. With this offer, Galaxy Note9 (8GB + 512 GB) will be available at Rs 68900, whereas the 6GB RAM+ 128GB variant will be up for grabs for Rs 58,900.

Even the Galaxy S9+ variants can also be purchased with the upgrade bonus of Rs 9000. 256GB variant will cost Rs 56,900, the 128GB variant will be available for Rs 52,900 and the 64GB model will cost Rs 48,900.

There's more...

Samsung has also announced bundle offers on the purchase of Galaxy Note9. If consumers go for either of the 128GB and 512GB models, they can claim a Galaxy Watch, which is worth Rs 24990 for just Rs 9999 only.

In total, Samsung's Valentine's Day special 'Best Days' offers span across all Galaxy Note9 and S9+ devices and discounts and benefits go up to as high as Rs 32,000.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy Note9 and Galaxy S9+: