Tech giant Samsung will launch the Galaxy S23 series alongside Galaxy Book 3 lineup at its much-awaited 'Galaxy Unpacked' event on Wednesday.

Like every year, the tech giant will unveil its new flagship smartphone series, Galaxy S23.

The lineup is expected to have three models -- Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra.

According to reports, the first two models will have similar designs and specifications, and the third will be more visually distinct with at least one significant unique feature.

The main camera of the S23 Ultra is likely to have a high-resolution 200-megapixel main sensor, which is almost double the 108-megapixel sensor featured in last year's Galaxy S22 Ultra, according to The Verge.

Alongside the 200-megapixel sensor, rumours suggest that the S23 Ultra is likely to have three additional cameras, a 12-megapixel ultrawide, a 10-megapixel telephoto with a 3x optical zoom and 10-megapixel telephoto with a 10x optical zoom.

However, S23 and S23 Plus are expected to feature triple-camera systems consisting of 50-megapixel main sensors, 12-megapixel ultrawide and 10-megapixel telephotos.

While the Galaxy S23 is likely to come with a 6.1-inch 1080p 120Hz OLED display, the S23 Plus is expected to feature a 6.6-inch display, and S23 Ultra might have a 6.8-inch display.

Galaxy S23 is likely to have a starting price of $799.99, S23 Plus will have $999.99 and S23 Ultra will have $1,199.99.

The tech giant is also expected to announce a new laptop lineup, Galaxy Book 3, alongside the S23 series.

All the laptops in the new lineup are likely to come with a 16-inch 1800p OLED display, an Intel i9-13900H CPU, an Nvidia RTX 4070 discrete GPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, and might be compatible with Samsung's S Pen stylus

Moreover, the company is unlikely to launch tablets, earbuds or smartwatches at the Unpacked event.

(With inputs from IANS)