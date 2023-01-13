Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru has become a landmark for people and a true experience centre for customers looking to buy everything from phones to TVs and home appliances. Those visiting the Opera House will now be treated with a special surprise. In a bid to elevate the in-store experiences for youth, there are new gaming and connected zones. Since everything is better with coffee, there's also a Starbucks in the Opera House.

The new 70-seater Starbucks outlet was inaugurated by JongBum Park, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia and Sushant Dash, CEO of Tata Starbucks on Thursday.

"Consumers, especially the Gen Z and millennials, have come to love Samsung Opera House over the last four years. Now, we are taking the experience here a notch higher with brand new experiences such as a Connected Living zone, a Gaming Arena, Home Theatre zone among others. We are really excited to add a Starbucks store to this experience, bringing together two great passion points of youth – technology and coffee," JongBum Park said.

With the opening of Starbucks at Opera House, which has both indoor and outdoor seating, Samsung aims to offer a holistic experience that resonates with young minds.

"We are positive that the youth will love this new collaborative space and we can't wait to see them ideate, innovate and create amid all the cutting-edge tech on display and the aroma of coffee," he said.

At the store, customers can experience Connected Living, Gaming Arena, Audio, Home Theatre and Lifestyle TVs, and Samsung's multi-device connectivity with SmartThings. The 33,000 sq ft standalone property, which during the British era hosted plays and Operas, was restored by Samsung over two years and opened to the public in 2018. Its facade continues to don its magnificent original look and feel while on the inside.

Speaking about the opening of Starbucks at Samsung's Opera House, Dash expressed his excitement. "We are delighted to extend our signature Starbucks experience to Samsung Opera House with premium quality coffee, handcrafted beverages, extensive food offerings and a warm welcome by our passionate partners (Baristas)," Dash said.

This year, Samsung has plans to host many events at the renovated outdoor space on the themes of digital art, culture, music and technology, inspiring consumers to create and learn.