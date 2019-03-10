South Korean consumer electronics major Samsung has reportedly begun rolling out Android Pie to company's mid-range Galaxy A8+ (2018) in select regions.

As of now, Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) series is getting Google's sweet baked dish-flavoured mobile OS in Russia. Besides the new features, Android Pie comes with latest February 2019 security patch, reported a community blog SamMobile.

Here's how to install Android Pie OTA on Galaxy A8+ (2018):

1. Once you get new software notification, select "Yes, I'm in"

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now"

3. After the software is installed, your phone will restart automatically

4. Your Samsung phone is now updated

Android Pie: All you need to know

One of the highlights of Android Pie is digital wellbeing. It brings Dashboard, which highlights screen time and phone usage including how many times the device has been unlocked and a number of notifications received so that they get an overview on how much obsessed with the phone. It also allows users to set App Timers to put limits on app usage

Android Pie also comes with Wind Down and Do Not Disturb. With these features, users can set a daily schedule to get the phone ready for bed. Its screen fades to Grayscale, while Do Not Disturb silences notifications for a restful sleep. He/she can activate Do Not Disturb anytime they want to disconnect.

Android Pie's Slices feature identifies relevant information of users' favourite apps to make them more easily accessible when they need them

Android 9 Pie also makes notifications more useful and offer actionable functionalities with conversations such as attach photos and stickers along with suggesting smart replies. Also, helps users get things done faster by predicting their next move and displaying the right action on the phone.

The new System navigation system offers a single home button that provides intelligent predictions and suggestions (user enabled).

In addition to Google's security patch, Android 9 Pie brings numerous new safety features, including a standardized biometric authentication prompt to provide a more consistent authentication experience across Android.

After upgrading to the Android Pie, devices will restrict any apps accessing users' phone microphone, camera, or other sensors when an app is idle or running in the background. (If an app does need to access a sensor, it will show a persistent notification on your phone.)

The Pie update also brings important enhancements that protect all web communications and offer private web surfing. It enables encryption of Android backups with a client-side secret (the device PIN, pattern or password) for greater security.

Other notable features include full-view screen friendly swipe-based navigation interface option, revamped setting drawer, adaptive battery and display, extend battery life and several others.

Now that Android Pie is released most of the 2018-series models, Samsung is expected to release Android Pie to other Galaxy A, M and J series in coming months.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for the latest updates on Asus and Google Android Pie release schedules.