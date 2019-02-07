Samsung Galaxy A9, which made its debut in India in late November 2018, has received a major price cut in India.

It can be noted that this is the second time Samsung has slashed the Galaxy A9 series price in a few months. Originally, it came with two variants—6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM+128GB storage--for Rs 36,990 and Rs 39,990, respectively. Later the company reduced the cost of the phones by Rs 3,000 within a few weeks after the launch and now, it has gone down further by Rs 3,000 again.

The Galaxy A9 (6GB RAM) can be grabbed for just Rs 30,990 and the 8GB RAM variant can be bought for Rs 33,990. This looks to be a permanent price, as it is published on Samsung's official e-store and doesn't specifically mention if this is a limited time offer.

Is Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) worth buying?

If you are looking for a top-notch camera phone, which doesn't cut a deep hole in your pocket, then you can bet on the Galaxy A9.

The Galaxy A9's primary camera module houses not two or three, but four sensors—one, a 24MP main snapper with F1.7 aperture, a 10MP telephoto lens with 2 x optical zoom, F2.4 aperture, an ultra-wide 8MP snapper with 120-degree Field Of View (FOV) and a 5MP depth sensor with F2.2 aperture.

With such state-of-the-art photography hardware, Galaxy A9 offers 2x Optical Zoom for detailed close-up shots even from far away with very less loss of quality in terms of clarity. With an ultra wide lens and scene optimizer, users can capture in the photo compared to rival brands. It also boasts Artificial Intelligence (AI) Scene Recognition, which identifies the subject and adjusts settings accordingly for the best photo, in swift time.

With Depth Lens, users can manually manage the photos' depth of field and focus on the subject for stunning, professional looking images. And with F1.7 aperture, the Galaxy A9's 24MP main camera can capture clear and bright images in both bright and low light conditions, Samsung claims.

On the front, it boasts equally impressive 24MP shooter with F2.0 aperture, which is decent enough to get good selfies even in low light conditions.

Other stipulated features of Samsung Galaxy A9 include 6.3-inch full HD+ screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core CPU, 6GB/8GB storage, Android Oreo OS and comes with a 3,800mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for more than a day under mixed usage.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018):

Model Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Display 6.3-inch full HD+ super AMOLED screen with 2220x1080p resolution OS Android Oreo Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core CPU (2.2Ghz quad-core + 1.8GHz quad-core) RAM + Storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, expandable up to 512GB8GB RAM + 128GB storage, expandable up to 512GB Rear Camera Main Camera: 24MP with Auto Focus, F1.7 aperture

Telephoto: 10 MP with 2X optical zoom, F2.4 aperture

Ultra Wide: 8MP with 120°Field Of View (FOV), F2.4 aperture

Depth: 5MP with F2.2 aperture Front camera 24 MP with F2.0 aperture Battery 3,800mAh Network 4G-LTE Cat.9 Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MIMO, Bluetooth v5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC (Near Field Communication) for Samsung Pay, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou) Sensors Accelerometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor Dimensions 162.5 x 77 x 7.8 mm Weight 183g Colours Caviar Black, Lemonade Blue and Bubblegum Pink New Price 6GB RAM: Rs 30,990

8GB RAM: Rs 33,990

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for the latest updates on Samsung.