Samsung launches Galaxy F17 5G in India as slimmest in its segment at 7.5mm

Samsung has expanded its Galaxy F-series lineup in India with the launch of the Galaxy F17 5G, a device the company claims is the slimmest and most durable smartphone in its segment. At just 7.5mm, the phone features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and IP54 certification for dust and splash resistance.

The Galaxy F17 5G will be available in three variants starting at Rs 13,999, inclusive of a Rs 500 cashback on UPI and HDFC Bank transactions. Customers can also avail of no-cost EMI options for up to six months.

4GB+128GB: Rs 13,999 (with cashback offer) 6GB+128GB: Rs 15,499 8GB+128GB: Rs 16,999

F17 5G: What does it offer?

The Galaxy F17 5G is built with a slim profile and comes in two finishes — Violet Pop and Neo Black. Samsung has positioned the device as a balance of style and strength, citing Gorilla Glass Victus protection, which is typically reserved for premium smartphones.

On the optics front, the F17 5G packs a 50MP triple-camera system with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), along with ultra-wide and macro lenses. The 13MP front camera caters to selfies and video calls. Samsung is also bundling AI-driven features such as "Circle to Search" with Google and "Gemini Live," which allows real-time conversational interactions with AI.

The phone sports a Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, powered by the 5nm-based Exynos 1330 processor, and houses a 5000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

Samsung is offering six generations of Android upgrades and six years of security updates with the F17 5G, making it the longest-supported phone in its category. Other features include Samsung Wallet with Tap & Pay functionality and a new "Make in India" addition — on-device voicemail.