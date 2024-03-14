Samsung is keeping busy this year with new launches and it has now come with its new A series devices -- Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G. The devices, which were unveiled on March 14, 2024, are set to be available for purchase via Live Commerce on Samsung.com and across Samsung exclusive and partner stores, as well as other online platforms starting March 18.

The Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G are priced starting at Rs 27,999, offering consumers a high-end smartphone experience at a relatively affordable price point. The devices are available in three striking colors -- Awesome Lilac, Awesome Iceblue, and Awesome Navy, adding a touch of personalization for the users.

The company has incorporated multiple flagship-like features in these devices, including Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, which is known for its superior scratch and damage resistance.

Flagship Features and Superior Camera Capabilities

The camera features have been enhanced by AI, promising superior image quality and a seamless photography experience. The Galaxy A55 5G comes with a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a 12MP ultra-wide camera, while the Galaxy A35 5G is equipped with a 50MP main camera with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. Both devices also feature a 5MP macro camera, allowing users to capture intricate details with precision.

The Galaxy A55 5G boasts a 32MP front camera, while the Galaxy A35 5G comes with a 13MP front camera, ensuring high-quality video chats and self-portraits. Both devices come with a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, renowned for its vibrant colors and deep blacks. The display also boasts a refresh rate of 120Hz, ensuring smooth scrolling and a superior gaming experience.

The devices are powered by an Octa Core (2.4GHz Quad A78 + 2GHz Quad A55 CPUs) Exynos 1380 processor, with 8GB / 12GB RAM options, and Mali-G68 MP5 GPU. The devices also support expandable storage up to 1TB via a micro SD card.

Long-lasting Battery and Enhanced Security

The Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G are equipped with a 5000mAh battery, ensuring that users can enjoy a full day of use on a single charge. The devices also support 25W fast charging, allowing users to quickly power up their devices, minimizing downtime and enhancing convenience.

On the software front, the devices run on Android 14 with One UI 6.1. Samsung has also incorporated its proprietary security solution, the Samsung Knox Vault, in these devices. This tamper-resistant security solution provides a secure environment for sensitive data, and additional features like Auto Blocker and Private Sharing offer further protection.

Samsung's commitment to providing regular updates is also evident in these devices. Both models support up to four generations of Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates, ensuring that the devices remain secure and up-to-date for a significant period of time.

With their flagship-like features, affordable price point, and Samsung's commitment to regular updates, these devices are set to offer a powerful and versatile mobile experience to users in India. This launch is a testament to Samsung's commitment to innovation and providing high-quality devices that cater to the needs and preferences of consumers.