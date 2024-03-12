Samsung made waves with the launch of the Galaxy S24-series, with the S24 Ultra stealing the limelight. Behind all that noise, the Galaxy S24 still managed to make an impact with a clear idea to impress its target audience, which is none other than those looking for a flagship in a compact avatar. Checking all the right boxes, the Galaxy S24 makes a strong case, but the competition is fierce, which means it won't be an easy race for the tiniest of the S24-trio.

Samsung sent us the Galaxy S24 for review in Amber Yellow, which appears to have a hint of creamy white hue. The matte glass back adds that effect, and frankly, it is the best execution. There are Cobalt Violet, Onyx Black, Sapphire Blue, and Jade Green shades as well, which should fulfil the varying interests of consumers looking to stand out in the crowd. As we set out to test this compact powerhouse, we made many discoveries, which will help you decide if this is the next smartphone you should buy.

Key specs:

Display: 6.2-inch fullHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X up to 120Hz Processor: Exynos 2400 RAM: 8GB Storage: 256GB / 512GB Rear Camera: 50MP (OIS) + 12MP ultra-wide-angle + 10MP telephoto 3x Front Camera: 12MP Battery: 4,000 mAh Durability: Aluminum Armor frame Protection: IP68 Weight: 167g Thickness: 7.6mm Price: Rs 79,999 / Rs 89,999

Design and display

Samsung Galaxy S24 is a flagship by design, prioritizing sleek form factor and portability alongside cutting-edge features as seen in the S24+ and S24 Ultra. Through its compact design, the S24 gets so much right, making it the best option for those who desire a phone that's easily handled with a single hand.

Keeping the flamboyancy factor alive, Samsung offers the S24 in various color options like Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow. In addition, there are some exclusive choices in blue, orange, and green for those who want a bit of pop.

Samsung Galaxy S24 has a sleek profile of 7.6mm and weighs only 167g. More than the device's compact and lightweight profile, it is the enhanced ergonomics that impressed me. Yes, those flat edges make sure the phone snugly fits in the hand.

It features an aluminium chassis and Gorilla Glass protection for both the display and back panel, which adds durability. Speaking of which, it boasts an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, putting many minds at ease. The floating lens design layered aesthetically on the matte glass back is a visual delight in itself.

Don't be fooled by that compact size. The Galaxy S24 features a sizable 6.2-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with adaptive refresh rate technology, which seamlessly switches from 1Hz to 120Hz to offer a smooth user experience, no matter the task. The display is surrounded by thinner bezels, which have further been trimmed down from S23, giving a slightly larger screen without increasing overall dimensions. The difference is too little to notice, but a welcome one.

The Galaxy S24's Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with FHD+ resolution, HDR 10+ support, guarantees impeccable picture quality. Even outdoor visibility is excellent. For multimedia use, the phone comes equipped with stereo speakers, which offer crisp sound for an immersive experience. But I wouldn't trade in my wireless earbuds just yet.

The in-display fingerprint scanner is strategically positioned for easy access and quick unlocking. It is one of the better features and accurately functions as intended. It compliments the display very well.

Samsung Galaxy S24 undoubtedly offers a premium smartphone experience, while maintaining a sleek and compact design, which compels users seeking both style and substance.

Camera

Samsung Galaxy S24 brings minimal updates to its camera, carrying forward the setup seen in its predecessor, the Galaxy S23. With identical specifications, including a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, Samsung appears to have maintained the status quo. The stellar performance of the Galaxy S23's camera may seem like it's not a big deal, but the . fierce competition in the smartphone market demands upgrades in some ways. And it appears that Samsung answers those prayers through AI.

The improved imaging algorithms with added features add that extra oomph factor to the cameras. The primary camera captures vivid details with its 50MP sensor, whereas the ultra-wide-angle sensor offers wide shots but without autofocus. The telephoto sensor is equipped with 3x optical zoom, which is an added advantage while shooting portrait and close-up photography under favorable conditions.

Switch to selfies, the front-facing camera delivers satisfactory results for both photos and videos, The narrow field of view is worth highlighting, but the results are good enough to meet social media needs.

For me, Samsung Galaxy S24's dedicated telephoto lens is the real advantage, as it offers vibrant colors and minimizes distortion. The zoomed shots excel at maintaining focus and minimizing noise. One small issue was noted in some cases while enhancing darker tones, which increased the brightness of the overall image.The overall brightness of an image. But with sufficient lighting, the issue wasn't there.

One big part of the camera is Samsung's Galaxy AI capabilities, which extend beyond hardware specifications. With seamless edit suggestions, the editing process is refined by identifying areas for improvement automatically, like removing shadows or enhancing the image. The generative skills are remarkable and not exclusive to the high-end models, such as the S24 Ultra. With this, I could manipulate objects and backgrounds with ease. My favourite, as I noted in the S24 Ultra review as well, is being able to convert videos into slow-motion effortlessly, enhancing post-capture creativity.

There may be limitations in the S24's camera hardware, but Samsung's focus on refining imaging algorithms and integrating innovative AI features justifies the upgrade.

Check out some camera samples shot on S24 below:

Performance and software

Samsung Galaxy S24 is powered by the in-house Exynos 2400 chipset, delivering flagship-grade performance, but it doesn't match the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which powers the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The Exynos processor, in itself, is not a bad SoC, as it offers smooth performance for everyday tasks. The only place where strain is sensed is during extended use of resource-intensive applications, but it's not worrisome. It can handle graphics-intensive tasks with ease, gaming is a breeze; and running those integrated AI features is seamless. The 8GB of RAM ensures smooth multitasking capabilities.

Samsung did a big one by making the AI features standard across the S24-lineup. I enjoyed using those tools for day-to-day tasks. Features like Live Translate, Circle to Search, Chat Assist, and Transcript Assist are fun to use. Although, the transcript feature came in very handy, it wasn't accurate even in English. WIth some corrections, I managed to get desired results. Translation of transcribed text from Hindi to English required a lot of work. Other AI features, however, worked just as they did on the S24 Ultra, so you can read all about them in our S24 Ultra review.

Coming to the software, Samsung Galaxy S24 runs the latest Android 14-based OneUI 6.1 out of the box. The UI has a familiar layout, but with several refinements under the surface. Samsung has improved the quick settings, streamlined weather app, expanded customization options, and more. With these updates, the OneUI is more refined than ever. To top it all off, Samsung has extended its software support for the device, committing to seven major updates, which is the longest any OEM offers besides Google. This way, the S24 will get new updates until 2031.

Battery

Samsung Galaxy S24 is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery, which supports 25W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging capabilities. Going by the competition standards, the fast charging feature may not be fast enough, but the overall charging experience isn't sluggish. Having a small battery size also helps in this regard. We got a full charge from 0 to 100 percent in little over an hour. By now, it's pretty much a norm, but it's noteworthy that the device only comes bundled with a Type-C charging cable, and an adapter must be purchased separately if you don't own a compatible brick.

Once fully charged, Samsung Galaxy S24 offers a decent battery backup. It generally lasts through the day with regular usage. But if you're engaging in slightly more demanding activities such as navigation and recording high-resolution video, gaming, you may need to recharge the device at least once during the day.

It's not the best smartphone for battery life, but it gets the job done. The compact size of the phone limits the area for a larger battery pack, meeting the battery expectations of a compact phone.

Verdict

Samsung Galaxy S24 stands out as a sleek and portable flagship smartphone, offering a durable build with an aluminum chassis and Gorilla Glass protection. With an excellent AMOLED display, flagship-grade performance, and AI-enhanced camera features, the Samsung Galaxy S24 shines in premium smartphone category under Rs 1 lakh. The slower charging compared to rivals may be a bummer, but not a deal-breaker, considering it offers a decent battery backup. The extended software support is a boon, which ensures the longevity of the device.

Pros:

Sleek and portable design prioritizing single-handed usability IP68 rating for water and dust resistance Galaxy AI features for masses Reliable performance Excellent cameras Strong software support

Cons: