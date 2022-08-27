Samsung launched its Galaxy Z Fold 4 in India on August 10, expanding its ever-so-premium foldable range of smartphones. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the show-stopper, bagging the top-of-the-line specs and its design makes it the ideal fit for productivity in more ways than one can imagine. The Fold 4 is already off to a good start, receiving record pre-bookings, which is not surprising as the smartphone clearly holds potential. A notable upgrade over the Fold 3, the Fold 4 has been refined to the T, giving consumers a taste of the future of smartphones.

Samsung sent over a review unit of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in the beautiful Beige shade, but there are two other colours - Phantom Black and Grey-green. But if you ask us, the Beige is stunning. Let us tell you more about Fold 4 in this article.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Key specs

6.2-inch AMOLED cover display 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 Android 12L OS 50MP + 12MP + 10MP triple camera sensors 4MP + 10MP front camera sensors 4,400mAh battery, 25W fast charging

Unboxing: What's in the box?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes in a sleek box, courtesy of discarding the adaptor. Buyers would have to shell out extra cash to buy a fast charger as the 25W brick would cost up to Rs 1,500. The first thing you'll see when you unbox is the phone in its unfolded form factor, securely tucked in a plastic cover.

You also get the USB Type-C data and charging cable sans adaptor, a SIM card ejection tool and safety manual. The packaging is similar to what we've seen with the Fold 3, with limited contents.

First impressions

Taking the Galaxy Fold 4 out of the box and holding it for the first time gives you a premium feel. We notice the Galaxy Fold 4 to be lighter and has a more compact form factor, even though Samsung has just made some minor tweaks here and there.

The phone, in its Beige colour, looks stunning. The edges, which appear flattered, are well complimenting the back of the phone, which has a frosted shade. In the time we've been using the phone, not once have we noticed any fingerprint smudges, which goes on to show what an excellent job Samsung has done with this particular shade. Folding the phone reveals the Samsung logo on the hinge, which is concealed when the phone is used in the unfolded state.

The folding mechanism is not too rigid, yet feels durable while opening and shutting the phone. First-time users may feel the phone is too delicate, but as we got used to it, we realised the hinge is quite strong.

The AMOLED cover display, measuring 6.2 inches diagonally, is stunning. The larger 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED is twice as good. We've never loved working on Excel or our very own CMS more on a mobile phone. There's less scrolling from one side to another, which means more work gets done in the process. Both displays support 120Hz refresh rate, which makes animations smoother than ever.

In fact, the cover screen was sufficient to carry out most tasks, but the keyboard is a bit cramped up, so expect a few typos if you have wide fingers. You won't face that issue with the main display.

The phone's back cover has a triple camera setup, which surprisingly hasn't got the S22 Ultra's floating design. But the camera has gotten better, a lot better compared to the Fold 3, so we aren't complaining.

Interestingly, the cover screen has a 10MP selfie snapper while the main screen houses a 4MP in-screen camera, which cannot be spotted easily while viewing the right content. This arrangement means Samsung wants you to take selfies using the cover screen, whereas the 4MP camera is suited for video conferencing.

Under the hood, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 packs insane power, which we are going to be talking about in length in our upcoming review. So stay tuned.