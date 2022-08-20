Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 unboxing & first impressions

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 may be hogging all the limelight, but the compact Flip 4 has a separate fanbase. Both the new foldable devices are remarkable, built to meet the needs and fancies of users in more ways than one can imagine. The Flip 3 was incredibly popular and for good reasons, whereas Samsung went overboard with the Flip 4 to impress consumers.

Unboxing the Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung continues the minimalistic packaging for its flagships and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes in a flattened box with a bold "FLIP" branding on the box. The box itself is so light, that you'll wonder if there's any content in it. But the box carries the following:

Galaxy Z Flip 4 USB C-to-C data cable SIM card ejection tool Safety documents

In case you're wondering, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 doesn't come with a wall charger, but the phone does support 25W charging, so might want to buy a new adaptor or reuse a compatible one from your old phone.

The first thing you'll notice when you unbox is the phone in its fully-opened state. The tall device is carefully wrapped in a complimenting cover and can be easily unwrapped. This is the first time you'll get an in-hand feel of the Flip 4, and boy, the adrenaline rush.

The USB data and charging cable is tucked away in separate cardboard packaging, which also contains the ejector pin and the manual.

First impressions

Samsung sent over the Graphite variant in 8GB+128GB configuration for review purposes and it looks stunning. We are told the Bora Purple and Pink Gold are also visually striking, but the graphite is real classy and the Pink Gold has a regal look. The colours can be debated all day long, but it all boils down to personal preference, so we suggest getting a feel of the new colours before buying the phone.

The moment you take the Flip 4 in your hand, the urge to flip it is irresistible. So we did. And the way it turns into a minuscule phone that fits in the hands of even a child with great comfort is an engineering marvel. We are just not used to carrying a phone that small, but the experience is liberating. It takes half the space, even in a jeans pocket, giving so much room for putting your cash (not coins), gums, and most importantly - air. For the longest time we could remember, the pockets are able to breathe again with a phone in - all thanks to the Flip 4.

The clamshell design isn't new, but still refreshing. The frosted glass back in graphite shade and the black cover screen is a great combination in our view as compared to other colours that the phone comes in. The frosted glass back managed to keep fingerprint smudges at bay, but the same cannot be said about the cover screen, which is protected by Gorilla Victus+. The two cameras are also positioned next to the cover screen but the LED flash is on the glass panel below.

The sides of the phone are flatter and shinier but compliment the overall aesthetics of the phone quite well. The power/lock button doubles as a fingerprint sensor and sits on the right side of the phone just below the volume controls.

The SIM card tray can be found on the left side. The USB Type-C port and the speakers sit at the bottom. Pretty standard stuff here.

The hinge has the same finish as the phone's edges with Samsung branding on it, which remains hidden the entire time the phone is flipped open.

The main display is a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel, which renders sharp details, and vibrant colours, which makes it great for viewing content. Videos on YouTube and Netflix fill the entire screen space alike. The adaptive refresh rate worked as intended, ensuring smooth animations all throughout. But the 1.9-inch cover screen has its limitations, but thankfully, Samsung has added some noteworthy upgrades. You can do basic tasks like answering calls, replying to texts, widget controls, checking notifications, controlling music, and clicking selfies - all without opening the phone.

So far, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has impressed us with its aesthetics. But using it side by side with the Fold 4, we've realised that the need to flip open the Flip 4 is more than in the case of the Fold 4. Also, in case you're wondering if you can just flip the top lid open with one hand, you cannot. The hinge is quite rigid. It's possible, but requires a lot of extra effort, which defeats the purpose, doesn't it?

We are currently reviewing the Flip 4 alongside Fold 4, so stay tuned for our full reviews in the days to come.