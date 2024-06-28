Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: What to expect on July 10

Samsung is set to reveal its new Galaxy series foldable smartphones with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) features next month. The "Galaxy Unpacked 2024" event will take place in Paris on July 10, ahead of the Paris Summer Olympics, Samsung has confirmed.

While Samsung has not provided extensive details, market analysts anticipate the launch of the new Galaxy Z Fold series and Galaxy Z Flip 6, both incorporating generative AI capabilities, reports Yonhap News Agency. Additionally, the event is expected to feature the debut of Samsung's first Galaxy Ring smart device and the Galaxy Watch 7 series.

Earlier this month, Samsung announced plans to extend its Galaxy AI features beyond its native calling app, optimizing the AI experience for the upcoming foldable devices. The company also aims to expand the 'Live Translate' tool to third-party messaging apps, including support for voice calls.

As the mobile AI era advances rapidly, Samsung emphasized its commitment to accelerating mobile AI innovations to "meet the needs of not only today, but tomorrow." Samsung's global research centers in Poland, China, India, and Vietnam are dedicated to developing and expanding the languages supported by Galaxy AI.

Samsung's forthcoming event promises to be a significant milestone in the integration of AI and mobile technology, setting the stage for future innovations in the industry.