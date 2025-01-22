Kicking off 2025 with a bang, Samsung has unveiled its latest Galaxy S25 series, setting a new standard in the artificial intelligence (AI) race. The series, which includes the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 (as expected), is designed to provide the most natural and context-aware mobile experiences ever created by Samsung, which is centered around AI and privacy. The Galaxy S25 series is the first to come with One UI 7, Samsung's AI-first platform. This platform is designed to provide the most intuitive controls, enabling AI-powered personalized mobile experiences.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series & AI

AI Agent with multimodal capabilities enables the Galaxy S25 series to interpret text, speech, images, and videos for natural interactions. The Galaxy S25 series also brings a range of upgrades to Galaxy AI's popular tools for communication, productivity, and creativity. These include Google's Circle to Search, Call Transcript, Writing Assist, and Drawing Assist. And with the S-Pen, your love for art takes precision.

With the Galaxy S25 series, users can perform actionable searches with context-aware suggestions for next steps. The series also makes it frictionless to switch between apps for quick follow-up actions, like sharing a GIF or saving event details.

New Era of AI and Privacy

The Galaxy S25 series comes with a Personal Data Engine for personalized AI features. All personalized data is kept private and secured by Knox Vault. The series also introduces post-quantum cryptography, safeguarding personal data against emerging threats that could increase as quantum computing evolves.

The Galaxy S25 series is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy—the most powerful processor in the market right now. The series delivers ultra-detailed shots at every range with high-resolution sensors and ProVisual Engine. With a new 50MP ultrawide camera sensor upgraded from the previous 12MP, the Galaxy S25 Ultra elevates clarity and vibrancy.

The series also comes with Audio Eraser to remove unwanted noise in videos. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is the slimmest, lightest, and most durable Galaxy S series yet. It features durable titanium and the new Corning Gorilla Armor 2. Combined with seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates, the Galaxy S25 series ensures reliable and optimized performance over a longer lifespan.

The Galaxy S25 series also introduces new features like Now Brief, which utilizes AI to provide a summary of your day based on data found in the calendar, Samsung Health, and a host of other apps. A demo of the same looked promising. For example, if your health app recorded poor sleep the night before, it might suggest you take it easy or postpone a tough planned workout for the following day.

Pre-orders and Availability

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 have started, with general availability beginning February 7. The series introduces a new AI-integrated OS offering more helpful and intuitive interactions and personalized experiences powered by enhanced hardware including the most powerful processor ever used in a Galaxy device.

The Galaxy S25 series is the first step in Samsung's vision to change the way users interact with their phone — and with their world.