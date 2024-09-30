Samsung has introduced the Galaxy S24 FE, expanding the Galaxy S24 series in India. This device is designed to offer premium mobile experiences to a wider range of users. The Galaxy S24 FE is powered by the AI-based ProVisual Engine and Galaxy AI's Photo Assist features.

The Galaxy S24 FE is an ideal device for gaming on the go. It features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a long-lasting 4,700mAh battery, and a powerful Exynos 2400 series chipset. The device offers premium Galaxy AI tools and ecosystem connectivity to enhance communication, productivity, and creativity. All these features are housed in an iconic design and protected by robust Samsung Knox security.

SeaYoung Lee, Corporate EVP and Head of the Smartphone Research and Development team at Samsung Electronics, stated, "Galaxy AI opens so many new experiences for users, helping them communicate, and be more creative and productive. Galaxy S24 FE makes the powerful performance and premium Galaxy AI capabilities of the S24 series available to even more people."

The Galaxy S24 FE's camera setup features a 50MP wide lens and 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, both supported by optical image stabilization (OIS), plus a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP selfie camera. The camera system's capabilities are further elevated by Samsung's dynamic ProVisual Engine, an AI-driven camera engine that takes visual quality to incredible heights.

The ProVisual Engine features vastly improved technology that leverages advanced AI algorithms to deliver breathtaking detail and remarkably subtle textures. It includes Nightography with AI image signal processing (ISP) to improve low light performance, enabling beautiful night portraits. It works with the wide camera's 50MP Adaptive Pixel Sensor to enable optical-quality performance at zoom levels from 2x in addition to the optical 3x zoom. AI zoom also provides the enhanced image quality at distances between digital zoom lengths. The Object-Aware Engine recognizes scenes and optimizes colors in Super High Dynamic Range (HDR).

The Exynos 2400 series chipset enables a superior gaming experience with cutting-edge features such as Ray Tracing. In the world, the Galaxy S24 FE utilizes several key features to stay ahead of the competition. A 1x larger vapor chamber improves cooling to maintain peak performance for longer durations.

A bigger 4,700mAh battery allows for long, worry-free gaming sessions. A 7-inch adaptive Dynamic AMOLED 2X display — the largest display ever used in the FE series — with a up to 120Hz refresh rate provides a smooth and stunning viewing experience. Vision Booster optimizes color and contrast for clear and comfortable gaming even in sunlight.

The Galaxy S24 FE incorporates the same advanced AI experience as the Galaxy S24 series. Circle to Search with Google satisfies curiosity with unprecedented ease by offering instant search results with just a long press of the home button and circle. Interpreter instantly translates in-person conversations, lectures, or any other type of presentations, even when offline. Live Translate breaks down communication barriers on phone calls and is now being extended to a selection of popular third-party apps. Composer from Samsung Keyboard generates suggested text based on simple keywords for email and supported social media apps. Note Assist streamlines the note-taking process and automates formatting and translation. In Samsung Notes, you can get transcription, translation and summarizing of voice recordings directly. Texts in PDF files also can be translated and overlaid through PDF overlay translation.

As a continuation of the S24 series tradition of sustainable design. It features a wide variety of recycled materials, including recycled plastics, aluminum, glass and rare earth elements in both internal and external components. It also features seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates, and comes in a packaging box made from 100% recycled paper material.

The Galaxy S24 FE will be available for order starting October 3, in Blue, Graphite, Gray, Mint and Yellow colors.