Samsung has officially launched the 2021 flagship smartphones under the Galaxy S-series, introducing to the world the all-new Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and the ultimate Galaxy S21 Ultra. Samsung is making a bold statement with their new flagships, bringing some cutting-edge tech to the hands of potential buyers around the world.

The latest galaxy S21 series takes the competition to a new level. But the launch of Galaxy S21 Ultra puts more pressure on Samsung to bring extraordinary innovation in the 2021 Galaxy Note model. From a capable camera to powerful performance and everything in between, Samsung wants to woo its fans in every way possible.

"We are living in a mobile-first world, and with so many of us working remotely and spending more time at home, we wanted to deliver a smartphone experience that meets the rigorous multimedia demands of our continuously changing routines. We also recognize the importance of choice, especially now, and that's why the Galaxy S21 series gives you the freedom to choose the best device for your style and needs," TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.

Samsung Galaxy S21 | Samsung Galaxy S21+

Samsung Galaxy S21 features a Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display measuring 6.2 inches with FHD+ resolution on a flat panel. There's 120Hz Adaptive refresh rate with Eye Comfort Shield. The Galaxy S21's cameras are powered by triple sensors – 64MP PDAF, f/2.0, OIS, FOV 76-degree + 12MP wide-angle OIS, f/1.8 + 12MP ultra-wide f/2.2, FOV 120-degree. The cameras support 30X Space Zoom, which basically gets 3X hybrid optic zoom and 30x Super Resolution Zoom, as well as 8K video footage. The front camera packs a 10MP Dual Pixel sensor. Under the hood, the S21 packs a punch with either Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 – both 5nm based chips, depending on the markets. This will be paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options with a layer of Android 11 on top. There's going to be a 4,000mAh battery supported by Fast Wireless Charging 2.0. Samsung Galaxy S21+ has a slightly bigger display measuring 6.7 inches with the same resolution and refresh rate as the S21. The cameras are also the same on Galaxy S21 and S21+. The battery is slightly bigger at 4,800mAh, thanks to the bump in the phone's size. Other features that both phones share include Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor, 5G support, IP68 certification. Following the footsteps of Apple, Samsung too has ditched the adaptor and the phones ship with just a USB-C cable in the box.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Things get a little interesting here. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the best of the lot. While it is extremely different from the other two, the S21 Ultra blurs the line when compared to the Galaxy Note line.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with Quad HD+ resolution and adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. Protecting the display is the toughest Gorilla Glass Victus. The cameras are better too. The Galaxy S21 Ultra packs a 108MP pro sensor that offers an interesting 12-bit RAW file option to make editing fun. There are also 12MP ultra-wide Dual Pixel, 10MP Dual Pixel OIS Optical 3x, 10MP Dual Pixel OIS Optical 10x and 100x Space Zoom Laser AF sensors. From night shots to portraits, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is class apart. Under the hood, the chipsets remain the same depending on the market, but there's 12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. For those who want no-compromise power, there's 16GB RAM with 512GB storage. The Galaxy S21 Ultra also packs the biggest battery at 5,000mAh supported by Fast Wireless Charging 2.0. But what's most interesting is the fact that the Galaxy S21 Ultra supports S-Pen – something that has been exclusive to the Galaxy Note-series up until this moment.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series | Pricing and offers

Take a look at the Indian pricing of the Galaxy S21 series:

Galaxy S21 (8+128GB): Rs 69,999 (Phantom Violet, White, Pink, Grey) Galaxy S21 (8+256GB): Rs 73,999 (Phantom Violet, White, Grey) Galaxy S21+ (8+128GB): Rs 81,999 (Phantom Violet, Sliver, Black) Galaxy S21+ (8+256GB): Rs 85,999 (Phantom Violet, Sliver, Black) Galaxy S21 Ultra (12+256GB): Rs 1,05,999 (Phantom Black, Sliver) Galaxy S21 Ultra (16+512GB): Rs 1,16,999 (Phantom Black)

There's a cashback offer of Rs 10,000 on the S21 Ultra, Rs 7,000 on S21+ and Rs 5,000 on S21. Consumers can pre-book all variants of Galaxy S21 series in India from January 15.