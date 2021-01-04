With the beginning of the new year, there are some exciting things to look forward to in the tech world. Smartphone enthusiasts are in for a huge treat as the entire 2021 will bring refreshed lineup of upgraded phones and flagships that will impress one and all. From Apple to Samsung and OnePlus to Xiaomi, there's a lot in the pipeline. And Samsung just confirmed that it will take 2021 by storm with the confirmation of its first event of 2021.

Samsung's iconic Unpacked 2021 event is going to kick off on January 14, where it is going to unveil "new experiences" in mobile technology. There's little room for guessing as traditionally Samsung launches its first set of flagships in its Galaxy S-series at the beginning of the year. This means, Samsung Galaxy S21 series, which has already been making the rounds of the internet, will finally be launched.

Samsung Unpacked 2021

Samsung's Unpacked 2021 event will be live-streamed on 10 a.m. EST (8:30 p.m. IST) next Thursday, January 14. People from around the world will be able to tune in for the event as Samsung will showcase the new product lineup.

The official teaser for the virtual event shows a blurry camera module of the Galaxy S21 series, which shows a triple camera setup with sensors placed vertically in a single line. This is much in line with what has been leaked about the phones' design.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series: What we know so far?

Samsung is expected to launch three flagship models, which include Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Looks like Samsung is doing away with the protruding camera to now be fusing the sensors with the frame to give it a sleek look.

Going by what's leaked so far, the new Samsung phones will be powered by Exynos 2100 chipset/Snapdragon 888, paired with 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, dual SIM support and Android 11 with OneUI 3.1.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is going to be the high-end model with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 7 protection. It will feature a 108MP main camera with OIS, two 10MP zoom lenses and another 12MP wide-angle lens. On the front, 40MP wide-angle camera with 120-degree field-of-view.

Samsung Galaxy S21 will likely pack a 4,000mAh battery, the S21+ a 4,800mAh unit with 25W fast charging support while the Galaxy S21+ Ultra to get a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. There are rumours that the S21+ Ultra would even get S-Pen support – a move that will severely put a dent in its own Galaxy Note-series sales.

Finally, Samsung is going to follow Apple's lead in removing the adapter and earphones from the box.